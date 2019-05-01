Less than a week remains until the playoffs begin for the Venice baseball team, and Orion Kerkering couldn’t be heating up at a better time.
The Indians ace twirled a complete-game shutout against Sarasota on Tuesday, permitting just two baserunners — on singles — and striking out 10 Sailors in a 2-0 win at Venice High School. “That’s the kind of pitcher he is,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He’s done a lot of that this year, but it’s nice for him to really get it in sync here at the end. To throw a complete game without throwing too many pitches is great.”
Kerkering allowed just one hit to leave the infield — a single down the first base line to lead off the second inning — which prompted a mound visit from Faulkner.
The senior right-hander responded by retiring the next three batters in order. Though he allowed another single in the third inning, he then went on to retire the final 13 batters of the game in order.
“What impressed me the most tonight was his composure,” Faulkner said of Kerkering. “If there’s one thing we’ve struggled with this season, it’s been our composure. And tonight, his composure was the best it’s been all year. It keeps his head still and everything follows in place.”
With flawless defense in the field and an ace in the zone, Venice (19-5, 6-0) cruised quickly through much of the game on Tuesday night.
As the Sailors struggled at the plate, all the Indians would need is a one-run rally to seize control.
Danny Rodriguez opened the third inning by reaching on an infield single, but two quick outs followed. However, Zac Calhoon put runners on the corners with a single to centerfield, bringing Mac Guscette to the plate.
The junior came through with a chopping ground ball through the left side of the infield, giving Venice the lead for good.
“He’s a real clutch player,” Faulkner said of Guscette. “Through the whole playoffs last year he probably batted .400 for us. When the stakes are high, he’s the best. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Kerkering only pitched better as the game went on, making it through six frames with just 64 pitches thrown and only one batter reaching scoring position.
So, when Venice added an insurance run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Corn, the game was all but over.
Back on for the seventh, Kerkering got two quick outs before setting down the last batter with a called third strike for his 10th punchout of the night.
“Everything was feeling good,” Kerkering said. “I’ve got my new mindset going after a few rocky starts a couple weeks ago.
“This gives me a ton of confidence. We’re hopefully gonna win Thursday (at Tampa Jesuit) and come back on Tuesday and kick North Port’s butt.”
