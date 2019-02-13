Venice junior girls weightlifter visited Arnold High School in Panama City Beach this past weekend for the FHSAA 2A State meet and didn’t disappoint — lifting a combined 360 pounds to take second place for the 183-pound weight class.
Kerr out-lifted 18 athletes in her weight class and won second place by 15 pounds at the meet, improving from a sixth place finish at last year’s state meet.
The junior was bested only by Samantha Jefferson of Ocoee High School, who lifted a combined 475 pounds. However, Jefferson will graduate this spring, allowing Kerr to make a push for first place in her senior season as an Indian.
