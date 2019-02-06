When Venice High student athlete Arianna Kerr was walking across the stage at her 8th grade graduation, she had some regrets.
Thinking about the sports and clubs she didn’t try, Kerr vowed to herself that she wouldn’t make that same mistake when she got to high school.
“I made the commitment that when I got to high school, I would try everything I possible can,” Kerr remembers thinking.
“I know high school isn’t gonna last forever, and I’d regret not trying everything I want to. I know if I was even thinking about weightlifting, I could try it out…and I just really fell in love with it.”
Kerr more than lived up to her promise to herself, trying volleyball, basketball, the shot put and discus, being a water girl for the football team, and finally, weightlifting.
Though she’s enjoyed everything she’s tried so far, Kerr has blossomed into a powerhouse for the Indians, winning back-to-back district and regional titles in 2018 and 2019.
On Friday, she will be the lone girls weightlifter to represent Venice as she makes her return to the FHSAA state tournament for a second consecutive season.
“Last year, with it being her first year, she was still able to stand on the podium (at states) and get a medal,” Venice girls weightlifting coach Sascha Hyer said. “That says a lot for a first-year athlete to be one of the top six in your weight class for the state. I think that really pushed her to the next level and gave her the mindset to finish top six again.”
In one of Kerr’s first- ever weightlifting meets, she benched 145 pounds and lifted 140 pounds in the clean and jerk.
Now, the 5-foot-1 junior is posting numbers like 205 pounds in the bench press and lifting about 170 pounds in the clean and jerk. With numbers like those, Kerr is ranked as the No. 2 girls weightlifter for the 183-pound weight class in all of Florida.
However, ranked ahead of Kerr is one of the strongest girls weightlifters in Florida — Samantha Jefferson of Ocoee High School, who benches 250 pounds and can lift 225 pounds in the clean and jerk.
But even with Jefferson standing in her way of a first-place medal, Kerr will likely be back again at the state meet for a third straight trip next season — and a chance to take first place with Jefferson graduated in 2020.
One of the things that’s allowed Kerr to have so much success so quickly is her own motivation and drive.
“She has a great work ethic,” said Arianna’s father, Jeremy Kerr. “I don’t really have to push her much school-wise with her academics. And she’s had a job as soon as she turned 15.
“She’s come a real long way. I’m very proud of her.”
Along with her weightlifting, Kerr has devoted her time to working at places in Venice such as local ice cream shops and Perkins while also attending summer workouts at the high school and going dirt biking in her free time.
She also works out once a week with the weightlifting team and also makes the occasional trip to the Venice YMCA with either coach Hyer or her dad to put in some extra work.
But while those around her credit her early success to her passion, Kerr said she draws her strength from the support of those around her.
“Hyer told me the day before we were leaving for states (last year), ‘I knew that first day when you came in that we were going to Panama City Beach that year,” Kerr remembered.
“And that really touched my heart because he really believes in us and he wants to get the best out of us.”
Now, armed with the experience of her first state meet and the added strength of another year of lifting, Kerr is returning to the state meet with raised expectations.
If all goes according to plan, the junior will once again be up on the podium at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach this weekend — one step closer to winning a first-place medal.
“I’m excited,” Kerr said. “I’m ready to go in there. I’ve seen a lot of these girls this past year. I know I won’t get first place. Samantha Jefferson out-lifts everyone. She’s so strong. But we’re looking at second place.
“Last year I came into states ranked sixth and finished sixth. This year I’m ranked second, so hopefully it works out like that.”
