By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
No matter where you look, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better opening season high school football game than when Venice hosts IMG Academy at 7:30 this Friday night.
Ranked 13th in the nation and No. 6 in the Xcellent Top 25 by MaxPreps, the Ascenders are one of the best teams in the country and have been for quite some time.
IMG has lost just two games in the past five seasons, and defeated Venice, 38-12, in the two schools’ only matchup in 2017 — the year the Indians won their last state championship.
Friday’s game kicks off the hardest schedule in Indians history, coach John Peacock said, and it’s been assembled to prepare them for what they’ll see during what they hope is a deep playoff run this fall.
“It gets us ready for St. Thomas Aquinas,” Peacock said of playing IMG. “You have two teams who recruit nationally and get the best players. So basically every position you’re going against is a three to five star player, exactly like St. Thomas.
“We have to learn how to play with those teams, and that’s where I want to get this program, to where we can compete with anybody. You can’t just expect to wake up and do that, you have to play those teams.”
Though IMG is the more heralded team, Venice has a deep roster of Power 5 talent as well, with FSU commits Thomas Shrader (left tackle) and Malachi Wideman (receiver). The Indians have other players with extensive offers, including Weston Wolff (receiver), Ethan Mort (right tackle) and Charles Brantley (cornerback).
However, the Indians’ college recruits pale in comparison to what IMG brings to the table.
The Ascenders
IMG has playmakers aplenty on defense, with five-star defensive back Elias Ricks (LSU), four-star defensive back Lejond Cavazos (Ohio State), four-star defensive back Markevious Brown (no commitment), five-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (Clemson), four-star defensive lineman Warren Brinson (Georgia), four-star defensive lineman JC Latham (no commitment) and four-star linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (USC).
On offense, IMG lost its starting quarterback, top four running backs and several receivers to graduation, but there is no rebuilding at programs like IMG.
The Ascenders typically rely on their running game and massive offensive line, but also have some of the top receivers in the country at their disposal.
They have seven offensive lineman who weigh 275 pounds or more, including four-star Greg Crippen (Notre Dame) and three-star Alex Atcavage (FSU). At the skill positions, four-star Michael Redding III (Miami) — IMG’s top receiver in 2018 — returns. He’s joined by four-star Lovasea Carroll (South Carolina) at running back.
All together, the Ascenders have a dozen players committed to play for Power 5 schools and several uncommitted players waiting to make their decision.
What it takes to win
Peacock and some of the Indians who played IMG in 2017 know they have what it takes to beat the Acenders.
Though the Indians wound up losing by 26 points, Venice led IMG, 9-0, in the second quarter and trailed 10-9 with just 3:30 left in the first half, a pair of back-to-back interceptions by quarterback Bryce Carpenter allowed the Ascenders to take control of the game.
These will be two completely different teams squaring off at Powell-Davis Stadium, but one component for success remains the same — believing they can win.
Peacock stressed to his team in practice this week that the Indians can beat the Ascenders, and a win won’t come unless they buy into that belief.
“What I’m trying to get out of this is, ‘Who do we need on the field in December?’ I’m trying to figure out who belongs out on that field in December and who doesn’t,” Peacock said. “These type of games will show me that.
“If we have a guy who puts his head down and goes, ‘Oh, it’s IMG.’ And doesn’t have that killer instinct, that’s a guy who doesn’t need to be in the game in December.”
One of those players who has no doubts about his ability to play with the best is Brantley, a junior cornerback who transferred to Venice from Riverview this past offseason.
Though he’s new to the Indians, he’s seen enough of his team to believe they can pull out the upset.
“I always want to play the best competition,” he said. “It’s what I’ve always wanted. We’re gonna beat them.
“I don’t think we will. I know we will.”
Prediction
IMG will likely run the ball early and often in an attempt to control the clock and wear down the Indians’ front seven, which experienced the most turnover from last season.
However, Venice has the best offensive line, defensive secondary and receiver corps it’s ever had according to Peacock, and should be able to score enough to hang in the game.
