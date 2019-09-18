The Venice High football team has played a tough slate of games to open 2019, but will battle its first area opponent of the season as it hosts Riverview this week.
Though the Rams might not be up to the caliber of teams such as IMG Academy and Trinity Christian Academy, it’s hard to substitute the raw emotions and atmosphere that a local rivalry provides.
“There’s going to be a lot of emotions, there’s no doubt,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “It’s good to play with some emotion and play with some fire, but you have to learn how to keep it in check, too.”
After going through a gauntlet of nationally recognized football teams, Venice welcomes the chance to host the Rams on Friday.
Adding to some of the emotions will be the presence of new Indians Malachi Wideman and Chuck Brantley — two standout players who transferred to Venice from Riverview this offseason.
“I know we’re high on their list of games they want to win this year,” Wideman said. “They’re high on our list, too, but we have plans to do bigger things than that.
“I’ve been staying off social media. There’s been a lot of kids trying to tell me what other kids are saying about the game, but I’m not really sweating it.”
Riverview (2-2) has lost to Naples by one and Palmetto by 10 while beating Braden River and Ridge Community. A year after making it to the state semifinals, they’ve proved to be one of the toughest teams to beat in southwest Florida — featuring a run-heavy attack that can explode for big plays when needed.
Though the Rams lost Ali Boyce (1,820 rushing yards in 2018), quarterback Sean White is back in his second season. At his disposal are the Hayes brothers — Michael and Omari — versatile players who can make a difference running, catching or even passing the ball.
On defense, Riverview remains strong with players such as linebacker Jayden Cray and defensive linemen Jairus Brewer and Sincere Littles — players who have all received D-I offers.
It will be another tough test for Venice on Friday, and might be one that gives the Indians a clearer picture of where they stand in their hunt for a third state championship.
“I’ve been excited for this game for quite some time,” Peacock said. “After playing some national teams like IMG and Trinity Christian, this game will be somewhat of a measuring stick for us to see how we match up against the local teams.”
Prediction
The Indians take an early lead and hold on to it all game. With a dynamic offense featuring two strong running backs and two 6-foot-5 receivers, the Rams will have to pick their poison on defense.
Riverview is no slouch, however. The Rams will likely mount a comeback effort, but chances are it will fall short.
Venice 35 — Riverview 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.