Throughout the regional playoffs, I’ve broken down each opponent that has stood in the way of the Venice baseball team.
After eliminating Riverdale, Gulf Coast and Osceola, the Indians find themselves among the Final Four remaining in 7A competition.
Venice will open states with a 4 p.m. game against Creekside High — a team that the Indians knocked out of states just two years ago.
If Venice can get by the Knights, it will face either Doral Academy or Leto for the state championship.
Since it’s nearly impossible to predict Venice’s path through the playoffs, I will break down each of the potential opponents the Indians could play this weekend at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
Creekside (23-6) Ranked 25th in FL by MaxPrepsLet’s start with the obvious: Venice plays Creekside at 4 p.m. on Friday. We know who the Indians’ first challenger will be, now let’s find out a little bit about them.
Like Venice, Creekside is a team that thrives on pitching and defense. That’s not to say that the Knights — which have a .343 team batting average — can’t hit, but pitching is their strength.
Ace Mitchell Fairgrieve has compiled a sparkling 11-0 record with a 0.78 ERA. In his team-leading 63 innings pitched, the senior right-hander has allowed just 43 hits while striking out 67 batters.
Fairgreive has been especially hot in the playoffs, throwing a four-hit shutout in the district semifinals, a three-hit shutout in the regional quarterfinals and winning the regional final to get Creekside into the Final Four.
Backing up Fairgrieve is an experienced defense and a deep lineup that features 11 senior players.
The Knights have four standout hitters in Mark Castle (.398), Joshua Frisbee (.411 with two homers), Daniel Cantu (.360) and Fletcher Cline (.347).
However, the lineup doesn’t have a ton of pop as Joshua Emerson (two homers) is the only Knight besides Frisbee with a homer this season. Castle and Cantu (nine doubles each) have the ability to hit for extra-bases, too.
But with a team ERA of 1.37, Creekside doesn’t often need its lineup to produce.
Once Fairgrieve is out of the game, it won’t get too much easier for Venice. The bullpen is stacked for Creekside as the Knights will have either Colby Frieda or Connor Hults available in relief.
Both pitchers have started some games for Creekside with much success — with Frieda owning a 1.21 ERA and a 5-0 record over 34 2/3 innings and Hults owning a 1.56 ERA and a 5-2 record in his 40 1/3 innings. Junior Riley Raimondo has made 11 relief appearances this year, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out 10 across his 13 innings.
It looks like Venice will be playing a team with a nearly identical makeup in the state tournament opener.
Prediction: Venice 4 — Creekside 2
Doral Academy (26-6) Ranked 6th in Florida by MaxPrepsThe Indians run-ruled Doral Academy in the state semifinals last year, but this is not the same Firebirds squad.
If Doral can beat Leto on Friday night, the Firebirds will have completed the comeback from last season’s loss to make the state championship game.
Like most playoff teams, the Firebirds rely on dominating pitching and suffocating defense — maybe even more-so than Creekside.
With a .978 fielding percentage and a team ERA of 1.56, Doral simply doesn’t make mistakes.
Like Venice, Doral features two ace pitchers — something essential for playing on back-to-back days.
Mario Garcia is a strikeout pitcher — recording 66 Ks in 51 innings. However, he has allowed 14 earned runs to score, so he’s not invincible.
On the other hand, FIU commit Adrian Figueroa doesn’t average even a strikeout per inning, but has allowed just five runs to score all season across 46 1/3 innings.
If there’s one weakness these aces have, it’s their control.
Both pitchers have averaged over 0.5 walks per inning, signaling that plate discipline and working pitch counts would be key to the Indians’ success.
On offense, the Firebirds have one of the most dangerous hitters in the tournament in Gabriel Gutierrez. The Miami commit has a .432 average with an eye-popping eight home runs and a team-high 32 RBI across 30 games.
While the rest of the lineup doesn’t hit much above .300, the Firebirds have power in bunches.
Nine Firebirds have hit home runs this season, with Matthew Corpas hitting five and Xavier Moronta hitting four.
In a time of the year where each at-bat matters, the power of the Firebirds is something to watch out for if they cross the Indians’ path.
Leto (23-6) Ranked 50th in Florida by MaxPrepsJudging from rankings and stats, it’s pretty clear that Leto is the team Venice wants to face for the state championship game.
It’s not that the Falcons are bad — no one is at this stage of the game is bad — but it looks as though Leto has the most flaws of remaining opponents.
After their ace in Christian Suarez (1.43 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings), the pitching looks to be vulnerable. It’s almost certain that Suarez would pitch in Friday night’s game, which would leave Leto with Franklyn Hernandez.
Hernandez averages just over a strikeout per inning and has a solid 2.45 ERA, but the underlying numbers tell a different story. Hernandez has allowed 85 baserunners in his 60 innings (35 via walks) — meaning he gives teams too many chances to score.
Out of the bullpen would be either Julio Acosta (3.21 ERA and 37 baserunners allowed in 24 innings) or Javy Hernandez (2.28 ERA and 42 baserunners allowed in 27 2/3 innings) — both of which don’t appear to be elite options.
On offense, Leto is deep but lacks the firepower of Doral Academy.
Five Falcons regulars bat over .300, but just one batter — Bryan Perez with four homers — has more than one homer. Leto is also a bit more susceptible to errors as well, coming in with a tournament-low .936 team fielding percentage.
If the Indians are lucky enough to face the Falcons in the state finals, they’d surely be favored to win.
