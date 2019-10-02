Venice football coach John Peacock has called this year’s schedule the toughest he’s ever assembled, and for good reason.
After opening the season with nationally ranked IMG Academy, the Indians will host another national powerhouse when St. Frances Academy of Baltimore comes to town this Friday.
St. Frances isn’t a team many schools would bring in for a homecoming game — a game typically reserved for scheduling lesser opponents. Instead, Peacock says he’s looking to challenge his players so he knows who he can rely on when the playoffs arrive next month.
“I think there’s a much greater lesson in this than in playing someone who we can circle the ‘W’ on before we even play them,” he said.
“I’m trying to find out who’s going to compete, and who’s not. I want to know who I’m gonna put on bus one and who I’m gonna put on bus two at the end of October.”
Peacock and the Indians will be tested to their limits this Friday against the third-ranked team in the country.
In fact, the Panthers are so good that every team in their conference refused to play them last season — forcing the team to go independent.
It’s been a quick ascension for a team that didn’t even exist 12 years ago.
Located in a poverty ridden neighborhood of East Baltimore, St. Frances was originally established in 1828.
Since then it has remained a small school with a predominantly African-American student body. The school has just 180 students and still doesn’t even have a football practice field. That’s because until 2008, they didn’t offer football.
A $60,000 donation from co-coach and benefactor Biff Poggi — a hedge fund manager and career coach — made it all possible. Since his initial investment, Poggi has poured over $2.5 million into the team and school, according to a report by ESPN.
Because it is a private school, St. Frances can recruit players and offer them scholarships to attend the school — something Poggi and his staff does not shy away from.
“It is the best football team money can buy,” Poggi told the Washington Post.
Poggi and co-head coach Henry Russell took over the program in 2016, and the success was all but instant. After two winning seasons in its eight years of existence, it took just one season for the Panthers to leap into the top 100 in the nation.
The next season, they finished 13-0 and were ranked fourth. And they’ve been a top-five team in the country ever since.
This season is no different for them as they continue their quest to become the best high school football team in the country. Though St. Frances lost its first game since Nov. 12, 2016 to Mater Dei, 34-18, earlier this season, the Panthers still boast one of the most impressive rosters around.
This year’s group includes 19 players ranked as 3-star athletes or better, according to 247sports, along with four unranked underclassmen who have already received Power-5 offers.
The team’s strong suit is its defense — which features players such as 5-star Alabama commit Chris Braswell and 4-star LSU commit Demon Clowney (Jadeveon Clowney’s second cousin).
And that’s just the beginning, with 4-star Tennessee commit Dominic Bailey, 4-star Katron Evans and 3-star Buffalo commit Bryce Johnson-Maith rounding out the defensive line.
“There’s some areas we can win, but it’s gonna be tough,” Peacock said. “They’re scary up front. They get after the quarterback and they stop the run.”
The Panthers are loaded at linebacker, too.
They feature 4-star Michigan commit Osman Savage, 4-star Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 4-star Aaron Willis and 3-star Michigan commit Nikhai Hill-Green. In the secondary, there’s also 4-star Oregon commit Luke Hill, 4-star LSU commit Jordan Toles and 4-star Florida commit Clinton Burton Jr. On offense, the Panthers like to rely on their massive offensive line — averaging 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. They often employ a triple-option style of offense and their go-to weapon is running back Blake Corum (4-star Michigan commit). At quarterback, John Griffith is now in his sophomore season and has proven to be a capable game manager.
Simply put, the Panthers don’t have many weaknesses or flaws, especially compared to a typical high school team.
However, Peacock and the Indians aren’t worrying about rankings or stars. Their focus remains on capturing a third state championship — something hard to obtain without playing good opponents along the way.
“When you schedule a team you know you can beat, I don’t think you get a lot out of that,” Peacock said. “Not only from the football side of things, but in life, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.