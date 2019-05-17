Everything went according to plan for the Venice baseball team on Wednesday, as the Indians beat Riverdale, 5-0, to advance to the regional semifinals.
Venice worked at-bats and scored three early runs to knock Raiders ace and University of Miami commit Carson Palmquist out of the game after four innings.
But, as is the case with playoff baseball, the Indians are going to be tested with another ace when the team travels down to play Gulf Coast High in the regional semifinals tonight (Saturday) at 7.
I’ve watched the Sharks play a grand total of once in the past two years — when they eliminated Charlotte in regionals in 2018 — so I asked Naples Daily News sports writer Andrew Sodergren what to expect from tonight’s playoff matchup.
Sharks pitchingAfter using relief pitcher Konnor Stone in a seven-inning shutout of Charlotte on Wednesday, Sharks ace Tobey McDonough will be ready and rested for tonight’s game.
A Brown University commit, McDonough has a fastball that sits between 87 and 90 mph, and the senior has been a big strikeout pitcher this season — throwing 51 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Relying on superb control and smart pitching, McDonough has a 3-0 record and has allowed just 18 hits in his 31 innings.
While Stone is certainly not available out of the bullpen after throwing a complete game on Wednesday, the Sharks will have left-hander Luke Baker available to come in for relief.
What happened last yearVenice and Gulf Coast have become familiar with each other over the past few years, with each school winning a regional game against each other over the past two years.
When the Sharks upset Venice, 3-0, in 2017, it led to the school’s first regional title.
Last year, the Indians had the upper-hand in a 2-1 nail-biter that went extra innings.
McDonough is very likely looking to make up for his performance in last year’s season-ending loss to Venice. With a chance to close out the win in the seventh inning last year, McDonough walked three consecutive batters before allowing the tying run to score.
A bases loaded walk by Michael Robertson sent Venice on to the regional final one inning later.
What to expectWith Danny Rodriguez going up against McDonough, runs are likely to be at a premium at Gulf Coast.
The Sharks have an athletic and fundamentally sound team — with two college football commits. Infielder Emil Valenzuela, an FGCU baseball commit, had the lone RBI in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Charlotte, and is one of a handful of solid hitters for the Sharks.
However, Venice’s offense has been breaking out lately.
The Indians beat North Port, 7-0, before mercy-ruling Charlotte, 10-0, and then cruising past Riverdale, 5-0.
Though Rodriguez isn’t necessarily Venice’s ace, he would be the ace of several area teams and threw three shutout innings against Charlotte in his last appearance.
With the Venice bats heating up at the right time, that might be the difference in who advances past tonight.
Prediction: Venice 4 — Gulf Coast 2
