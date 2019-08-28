By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
A week after playing one of the most talented teams in the nation, the Venice football team will have a much different opponent in Week 2.
The St. Petersburg Green Devils were a respectable team last season, going 6-4 and beating teams such as Lakewood and Largo. The Green Devils and coach Joe Fabrizio knew they’d have to replace some talent as 22 seniors graduated, but couldn’t have anticipated the transfer of 11 players — nine of which were soon-to-be seniors.
Playing with a roster of less than 30 kids, the results haven’t been pretty to open 2019 for St. Petersburg.
“They’re probably trying to figure out where people fit,” Venice coach John Peacock said of the Green Devils. “I know that coach Fabrizio is a very good football coach, so I’m sure they’ll be getting better each week.
The Green Devils (0-1) have yet to score after losing, 42-0, to Chamberlain in the Kickoff Classic and then suffering a 48-0 loss to Lakewood in Week 1.
Along with losing all of their running backs and linebackers, two-year starting quarterback Tonio Shavers chose to transfer to Largo — leaving the Green Devils with much to replace in 2019.
St. Petersburg is a Wing-T offense that relied on the run (347 rushes to 116 passes) in 2018, and will look to keep running the ball with a lack of experienced weapons in the passing game.
For Venice (0-1), this will be a good opportunity to bounce back from allowing 394 yards on the ground to IMG Academy.
“Facing them, we’ll be able to play downhill and be aggressive,” Peacock said. “We have to have a sense of urgency and we have to tackle better. We’ll get there.”
The Indians will also have a chance to get back to the high-powered offense they displayed in a 49-30 win over Plant in the Kickoff Classic.
Three interceptions and a stymied run game limited what Venice could do on offense in Week 1, but going up against a team that’s allowed a combined 90 points in its first two games presents an opportunity for Venice to get back in sync.
Quarterback Nico DallaCosta will again start for Venice, and a good performance could help him lock up the job for the remainder of the season.
“I need to be better with my decision-making,” he said. “A few of the plays I didn’t do what I really wanted to, looking back on the film. But we need to be ready for this team, and every team, no matter what their rank is.”
Prediction
The Indians waste no time getting out to a big lead and have the subs in before the fourth quarter begins.
After two scoreless showings in blowout losses from the Green Devils, look for that trend to continue into this Friday.
Venice 45 — St. Petersburg 0
