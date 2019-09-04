By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
After having its Week 2 game delayed for over an hour on Friday night, it looked as if the Venice football team would have this week’s game completely wiped off the slate.
The trek to Vero Beach was cancelled Tuesday morning as Hurricane Dorian hovers on the outskirts of the east coast of Florida.
However, it didn’t take the Indians long to find a replacement in Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville).
Venice coach John Peacock tweeted “Playing @TC_Jax_Football in Jacksonville Friday!!!! Let’s go Indian Nation!!!!!” on Tuesday evening.
Though Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski could not confirm if the game would be played in Jacksonville or in Venice, MaxPreps has the game listed as being played at Trinity Christian Academy this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Conquerors
Trinity Christian Academy is a state power in high school football, having won seven state championships, including four straight from 2013-16.
The Conquerors are coming off another big year in 2018 in which they went 13-1 — losing in the 5A state semifinals, 29-25, to North Marion.
So far in 2019, Trinity Christian (1-1) has already lost to Columbia, 38-7, and needed overtime in Week 2 to win over Godby, 45-42.
They feature a run-heavy attack in which senior Kyjuan Herndon already has rattled off 312 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries. Herndon also gets involved in the passing game as well, as he has four catches for 74 yards — both good for second-best on the team.
Aside from Herndon, Trinity Christian has let only two running backs carry the ball more than five times.
Though the stats show a run-first offense, the Conquerors aren’t afraid to throw the ball.
Junior quarterback Jacory Jordan has completed 15-of-34 passes for 218 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.
On defense, the Conquerors have some big-time players.
Miles Brooks is a four-star defensive back committed to Georgia Tech and Fred Davis is a five-star defensive back committed to Clemson.
The group is aided by some three-star players as well, but proved to be vulnerable against Godby as they surrendered four touchdown passes and allowed two receivers to gain over 100 yards.
Prediction
This will be another tough test for the Indians — though it’s not the one they expected. Rather than facing Vero Beach, the team will travel over 250 miles northeast to play.
Waiting for the Indians will be a historically dominant team that has two high-profile cornerbacks and a play-making running back.
It certainly won’t be easy to win on the road with just two days to prepare.
However, the Conquerors defense has already allowed 80 points through two games, and it won’t get any easier on them with Venice coming to town.
Venice 42 — Trinity Christian 35
