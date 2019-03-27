PUNTA GORDA — It was going to take a lot of convincing from Charlotte High School pitcher Cam Koch to keep coach Lovell Cudjo from taking him out of the game.
But his teammates had his back, and Koch talked him out of it, and it turned out to be the right move as he slammed the door on the Dublin Coffman team from Ohio in a 3-1 Charlotte win Wednesday.
Koch allowed two hits, an unearned run and a walk while striking out five for his first career complete game.
But after surrendering a leadoff walk in the seventh, Cudjo came out with the intent of pulling him with the tying run coming to the plate.
“I asked him if he wanted the game and he said yes. I told him he had to finish it. The team came in and told me they had it,” Cudjo said.
The move paid off as Bryce Hostetler hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the Shamrocks’ final chance.
“It was all about confidence. I was more worried about getting ground balls and letting my teammates get the outs,” Koch said.
Koch retired the first nine batters. However, Dublin Coffman (1-1) had its own ace, Ryan Ebeling, who matched Koch pitch for pitch, striking out nine of the first 11 batters as the teams went scoreless through three with help from the strong wind blowing in.
The Shamrocks finally broke the tie in the fourth. Spencer Eiselt reached on an error and was bunted to second. Luke Bartemes singled to put runners on the corners before James Bartman drove in a run with a single to make it 1-0.
Charlotte (6-3) responded in the bottom of the fourth as Bryce Hayse doubled and came home on Aaron Martins triple to ties the game. John Dominguez drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run on a single to make it 2-1.
Kevin Conway added an RBI single in the fifth to give the Tarpons an insurance run.
“We have to make adjustments. We’ve pitched well, but we’ve waited until the fifth or sixth inning to start hitting the ball,” Cudjo said. “We were taking pitches we should be hitting and decided to just hit the fastball.”
Hayse had two hits and a run scored for Charlotte. Ebeling pitched five innings, striking out 10 while allowing six hits without allowing a walk for the Shamrocks, who have been training at Charlotte during their spring break.
“We were trying to save Ryan tonight to about 70 pitches. It was nice to see him get some strikeouts,” said Dublin Coffman coach Tim Saunders. “We played well, but they’re a talented team and we’re not used to throwing now against live hitters like this.”
CHARLOTTE 3, DUBLIN COFFMAN 1
Dublin Coffman 000 100 0 – 1 2 0
Charlotte 000 210 x – 3 6 1
Batteries: Ryan Ebeling, Ben Hall (6) and James Bartman, Cam Kock and Aaron Martins. WP: Koch, LP: Ebeling. Top Hitters: Bryce Hayse (CH) 2-3 2B, run. Aaron Martins (CH) 1-3 3B, run, RBI. Records: DC 1-1, CHS 6-3.
