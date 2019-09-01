By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
Hailee Rhoads and Andreya Stellwag have been friends for nearly half of their lives.
The two volleyball players are entering their sophomore year at North Port High School and are key components for a program that continues to progress.
However, their familiarity with one another has loomed large on the court, as their intuitive play, with knowing each other so well, has made a difference for a team that continues to evolve. They became best friends in fourth-grade and started playing volleyball together in sixth-grade.
“It’s just been an amazing experience to grow with my best friend as a player on the court and as an individual,” said Stellwag.
The program’s culture has been beneficial to Rhoads and Stellwag, allowing them to expand their horizons by meeting new people through their involvement in sport. The Lady Bobcats are a close-knit group and it’s the family environment that has strengthened the bonds of all members of the roster.
Rhoads, the taller of the two players, is a middle hitter and middle blocker.
The sophomore’s role has taken on greater gravitas as her evolution as a player has provided her with a deeper understanding of positional play. Communication is a critical component.
“My main job is blocking the ball and helping my defense out and trying to get the coverage on that,” said Rhoads. “It’s a lot of pressure especially as a middle and underclassman, trying to get there and get the ball. You have to work it as a team, if I can’t get there, I have to let my team know that.”
Stellwag is only five-foot four inches tall, but the diminutive dynamo plays a large role as a defensive specialist and outside hitter. She places a great deal of emphasis on her work ethic and developing her volleyball IQ
“As a DS, it’s very challenging to be able to read these awesome hitters who can hit straight down to the 10-foot line; (we have to) get there as fast as we can and stay on our toes,” said Stellwag. “You have to work as hard as you can to keep up with these girls that you want to impress, and play just like them. It crazy to go up against six-foot girls at the net.”
Both players have a deep background within the sport, but Rhoads had her reservations on whether or not she was going to make the North Port roster.
“You’re on a team full of seniors and juniors and you’re playing against 18-year-olds,” said Rhoads, about making the Lady Bobcats as a freshman. “So, intimidation is going to be a big factor. It really makes you want to try harder and push yourself.”
Rhoads and Stellwag play together year round. They also participate in beach and on club teams together.
“It’s strengthened our bond, we have so much trust, and trusting your teammates is everything,” said Rhoads.
“And with us having that bond and that friendship with the other girls on our team, lets us have that trust. So we all bond as one and play as a family.”
The two are side-by-side on the front row when they play. Rhoads and Stellwag live close to each other, and practice on a routine basis, said Stellwag.
“I know how she plays, and she knows how I play,” said Stellwag.
