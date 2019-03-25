The North Port Lady Bobcats’ softball team fell to one game under .500 on the season with a 9-4 loss to the Manatee Hurricanes Monday. The Bobcats have lost two in a row after dropping a 5-4 decision against rival Venice 13 days ago, the girls last game before spring break.
Manatee jumped on the board early, plating two runs in the top of the first inning against the Bobcats. North Port starting pitcher Taylor Rouch saw two of the first three batters of the game cross the plate before she was able to settle down and retire the side.
The Hurricanes were able to push across runs in five of the seven innings on their way to the victory, but it wasn’t until the fifth inning that the game saw some separation. North Port trailed 5-3 before giving up three runs in the 5th inning on Monday.
Madilyn Baker and Jennika Love came around to score in the second inning as Kylie Murray drove in the early RBI for the Bobcats. The two runs cut the Manatee lead to 3-2 after two frames.
Murray would later score to bring North Port back to within two runs after the Lady Hurricanes scored two runs in the 4th. For the night, Murray reached base three times with two singles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.
Liberty Pence pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the Bobcats on Monday, coming in with two outs in the 5th inning to shutdown a Manatee rally.
