NORTH PORT — North Port was feisty right from the tip and didn’t stop applying pressure to Venice until the final buzzer in a 76-48 win Wednesday.
The Bobcats scored their first bucket just three seconds into the contest when Emani Jefferson deflected the tip-off directly to senior Katelynn Hall who caught the ball in stride moving towards Venice’s hoop. Hall delivered the first of several routine layups that North Port would get.
The Bobcats caused 21 Venice turnovers, many of which came from their full court pressure.
“We didn’t handle it well,” Venice head coach Joel Holloway said. “We’re better than that against pressure. It was their team speed. Most of the time, it’s Jefferson making the steals when she’s not even the first person (to pressure). We definitely have to rely on our defense and block out better to slow down the other teams.”
Jefferson, who has averaged close to 30 points per game this season, finished two steals away from a triple double in just 17 minutes of play. The junior racked up 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and four assists and didn’t even see the floor in the fourth quarter.
“She is the key to the program,” North Port head coach Dale Huffman said. “That’s not hiding anything. At five-foot-six, she’s our leading rebounder. Anyone who plays us knows that if you don’t stop Emani, you’re not going to stop North Port.”
Each time the Indians crept closer on the scoreboard, it was Jefferson’s aggressiveness that sparked a North Port spurt. In a 28-16 game in the second quarter, Jefferson snatched a steal before laying in an easy bucket. On the next possession, she converted on a three-point play to send North Port on a 12-0 run.
“She’s like a cornerback or safety (in football),” Huffman said. “She’ll hedge back on her girl and when she sees them look for the up-court pass, she takes off. That’s her thing, she’ll lay back a little bit and then she’ll shoot in and take one.
When Venice sliced the deficit down to 48-32 in the third quarter, Jefferson drove to the hoop for a layup before dishing to Hall on the next possession to put North Port up 20 for good.
The Bobcats took tremendous care of the basketball all night, using outstanding ball-handling from Jefferson, Katelynn Hall and Yani Hall to set up easy shots and protect the lead. North Port didn’t make a three-point shot until late in the third quarter, their only one of the night.
“It’s everything,” Huffman said about his team’s ball-handling. “The guard play is our strength. Last year, we had a lot more inside game. This year, they’ve got a green light to go at the basket at any time. It’s just our philosophy.”
Venice, meanwhile, showed the ability to recover from North Port’s aggressiveness, hitting from the outside and rotating a deep mix of close to a dozen players.
Senior Miranda Hoffer led the Indians with 17 points and five rebounds while sophomore Liv Sleight finished with 14 points.
“Liv and Miranda were great,” said Holloway. “The girls played together. Through winter break, a lot of girls got sick. Their endurance is not there. When you’re playing a team that is this quick, they run you right off the court. We’re focused on getting them healthy and back to full strength.”
NORTH PORT 76, VENICE 48
VHS 14 6 15 13 — 48
NP 26 14 21 15 – 76
VHS: Miranda Hoffer 17, Liv Sleight 14, Brook Dubay 6, Kirstin Dooling 3, Ellie Digiacomo 3, Kiley Poole 3, Janelle Colombo 2. Totals: 18 (3) 9-13 48.
NP: Emani Jefferson 25, Katelynn Hall 15, Destiny Hand 10, Yani Hall 6, Janae Dennard 5, Krystal Morales 5, Megan Ortiz 4, Kamryn Nazario 3, Tracey Nelson 2. Totals: 18 (0) 4-5 76.
