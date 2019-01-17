ENGLEWOOD. - Pulling away from a tie game at halftime, North Port scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and went on to defeat Lemon Bay, 39-22, in a non-district girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Playing without leading scorer Emani Jefferson, who missed the game with an illness, the Bobcats struggled to score against the Mantas zone defense in the first half and the teams went to the locker room tied at 12-12.
“We came out and looked like we couldn’t remember how to play basketball without Emani on the floor,” North Port coach Dale Huffman said. “That was frustrating because we’d beaten Riverdale earlier in the season with Emani not playing. Everybody just looked like they’d forgotten how to play basketball. They’ve gotten so dependent on her and now they had to step up and play without her and they were a little confused for a quarter or two.”
The Bobcats regrouped at halftime, and Yani Hall finally broke the ice with a basket, followed by two free throws by Tracey Nelson and a three-point bucket by Katelynn Hall. The Bobcats suddenly had a 19-12 lead and stretched the score to 26-12 before the Mantas scored their lone point of the quarter on a foul shot by Chloe Straub. When the period was over North Port had a 30-13 lead and could run time off the clock in the fourth quarter.
“We just talked calmly and tried to settle them down at the half,” Huffman said. “We made a couple of adjustments offensively and started trapping and playing run-and-gun basketball like we usually do. Quit this walking the ball up the floor and get back to running and gunning like the Bobcats. That was the difference in the second half, the defensive intensity on the press and getting the traps and getting the ball thrown away a little bit.”
For the Mantas, it was a case of missed opportunities in the first half. Lemon Bay had a 12-8 lead in the second quarter, but went 0-for-8 from the free throw line in the quarter and allowed North Port to pull even.
“It’s that one quarter again,” Mantas coach Mike Young said. “We have got to find a way to make those free throws and maintain a lead, stay in the game, and get shots. We passed the ball better in the first half. We were getting shots. We didn’t make them, but we still got shots. In the third quarter, the ball was getting stuck in somebody’s hands. They were jumping us, finding the open kids, and there was too much dribbling against it.”
Lemon Bay was playing with just seven players, as Katelyn Ziarnicki also didn’t play because of illness.
“The effort is not an issue,” Young said. “Our defense was confusing them. We probably let one slip through our hands tonight that we could have had. But we’ve got to play smarter, not harder. We mixed some defenses up, 1-3-1, 2-3, and triangle and two, and it kind of slowed them down a little bit. We had a great effort, but I feel like they got all the 50-50 balls in the third quarter. Early in the third quarter was pivotal. We came out and missed a few shots and all of a sudden the turnovers start happening and they're getting layups. There’s no defense against one on zero layups.”
Katelynn Hall was the top scorer for the Bobcats with 12. Straub led the Mantas with 9.
North Port is now 14-6 and will host Port Charlotte Friday night. Lemon Bay fell to 9-7 and will be home against district foe Cape Coral on Friday.
NORTH PORT 39, LEMON BAY 22
North Port 8. 4. 18. 9. - 39
Lemon Bay. 7. 5. 1. 9. - 22
NORTH PORT: K. Hall 12, Nelson 9, Dennard 6, Y. Hall 4, Nazario 4, Ortiz 4. Totals: 15(2), 7-15, 39
LEMON BAY: Straub 9, Turner 7, Redmann 4, Carley 2. Totals: 8(1), 5-20, 22
