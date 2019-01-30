BRADENTON — Three goals by Braden River in overtime soured a resilient effort by the North Port girls soccer team in the district tournament opener.
After having its offense stymied in the first half, North Port tied the game in the final minutes of regulation. But it couldn’t stop the Lady Pirates’ attack in extra time as the Lady Pirates end their season with a 5-2 loss.
“The first half we didn’t play a good game,” North Port coach Hans Duque said. “Then we came around the second half and we were stepping for the ball and we were able to score twice and give it a go. But in overtime you could tell they were a little bit more fit.
“It’s not like North Port didn’t want it, they wanted it. But you’re not gonna win them all. They’re still in a good mood because they put up a fight and they pushed it all the way to overtime.”
Braden River dominated time of possession in the first half, spending the majority of the time on the North Port side of the field.
They tallied 10 shots on goal to North Port’s two in the half. The Lady Pirates outshot the Bobcats 24-7 for the game, including nine overtime attempts.
“In the first half we were not stepping up to the ball and they took advantage of that,” Duque said. “They realized that we were just waiting for the ball and they were taking full advantage to send through balls down the line. In the second half, we were stepping in there and that changed the game.”
Though only one goal was scored in the first half, it wasn’t for a lack of chances — some baffled the crowd as they miraculously didn’t reach the net.
One chance came with 17:26 remaining in the half when Braden River sent a shot toward North Port keeper Jordan Wyatt, who rejected it but left the net wide open. A Braden River player sent it back toward the net, but it rolled the length of the goal without anyone able to punch it in. Another player took a third chance, but it hit off a North Port defender.
It was as if the net was guarded by plexiglass, one fan implied.
Braden River had two such sequences and then North Port got its best chance with an open net, but the ball rolled and hit the right post.
Six minutes into the second half, senior Cameron McKinley got the equalizer on a penalty kick. After a handball was called in the box, McKinley took her time before sending the ball to the right side of the goal and out of the Braden River keeper’s reach.
Tied 1-1, both sides traded chances, but neither found much success until the final 10 minutes of regulation.
Braden River went ahead 2-1 as Brooke Tyquinco scored her first of three goals by running a circle around the North Port defense and finding the upper part of the net with 9:40 left to play.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Bobcats to respond as sophomore Charleze Borer tied the game by deflecting a corner kick off her torso and off the gloves of the keeper. The goal was close to the line, but the ref ruled it a goal.
Though they had responded each time to that point, Braden River took over in overtime, scoring three goals — one from about 35-yards out.
Wyatt made a handful of acrobatic saves and totaled 18 for the game. She is one of many returners Duque will have come next season.
“She hung in there, she finished it and stood strong until the end,” Duque said. “She’s a great goalkeeper, I can’t complain. As a team, we have to work harder for next year. I have a bunch of sophomores and the next two years are gonna be great.”
