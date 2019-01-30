It was one of those games where you do everything right and force your opponent to do everything wrong.
The Venice Lady Indians showered their six seniors with adoration and dominated the Sarasota Christian Blazers, 62-9, at the Teepee on Tuesday Night.
“It was such a great moment to share with my teammates,” senior guard Nichole Ambrosio said. “We’re close as a team, almost like a family and everyone contributed and scored.”
In addition to Ambrosio, Venice honored Miranda Hoffer, Kirstin Dooling, Nathalie Bencie, Savannah Hadley and Gabrielle LaRock.
“We’ve lost the last couple of years on Senior Night,” LaRock said. “It felt good to win this game the way we did.”
Every player who suited up for the Indians scored. Hoffer led Venice with 10 points and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore Ellie DiGiacomo scored seven points while dishing out five assists. Bencie scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.
With the regular season now over, Venice will visit Lakewood Ranch in the 8A District 11 quarterfinals on Monday when the playoffs officially begin.
