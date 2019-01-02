During pre-game warm ups of the semifinal game of the Chick-Fil-A Basketball Classic on Friday night between the Venice Lady Indians and the host Bradenton Christian Lady Panthers, it was not hard to notice how much smaller the Indians looked in comparison.
Nevertheless, the Indians came out determined to give all they had in an effort to upset the home crowd. For 16 minutes, they did just that. Before the second half had progressed very far, however, the Panthers began to wear down Venice with their powerful inside game.
When the final whistle sounded, the Indians dropped a 63-38 non district contest. Venice will finish the tournament in a consolation game against Evangelical Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“They were pretty huge, that’s for sure. It’s a little different kind of competition than we’re used to,” said Miranda Hoffer. “We had a lot of confidence going early, but we couldn’t keep up with them long enough.”
The Indians came out of the gate looking as if they didn’t even notice the size disadvantage. Though they fell into an early 5-0 hole, they rebounded with a 15-0 run to finish the opening quarter. Ellie DiGiacomo struck the big blows with a pair of 3-pointers.
Liv Sleight also got into the first quarter act with six points — only she scored them two at a time with three buckets. Kristin Dooling was responsible for the other three points. She hit a trey from the top of the key.
The battle continued throughout the second quarter with Venice holding the advantage most of the way. A timely 3-pointer from DiGiacomo helped stave off a small Panthers rally. Nathalie Bencie dropped in the Indians final score of the first half to give Venice a two-point lead. Bradenton finished the second eight minutes with a 6-0 run to take a 26-22 lead into the locker room.
“They were tall, that’s for sure, so we just had to outwork them,” said Indians senior Gabby LaRock. “Normally we start out kind of slow and our intensity increases throughout the game. Eventually, they got to us, but it’s a good experience. We’re coming back tomorrow. So, at least we can be 2-1 for a pretty successful tournament.”
Sleight opened the second half by swishing a 3-pointer, which cut the deficit to a single point. The Panthers responded with a 15-2 run from which Venice was not able to recover.
Sleight and DiGiacomo led the Indians in scoring with 12 points apiece. Hoffer added six. Jordyn Byrd, an eighth grader at Bradenton Christian and the tallest player on the court, led all scorers with 18 points. The Panthers’ other inside threat, Emma Swaagman dropped in 16.
