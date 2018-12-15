The Venice girls basketball team entered Thursday night’s game against Sarasota coming off its first win of the season and looking for more.
After holding Palmetto under 30 points in a 51-28 win on Tuesday night, the Lady Indians couldn’t keep up their defensive effort, falling to the Sailors, 68-48, at Sarasota High School.
“It’s turnovers,” said Venice coach Joel Holloway on where the game got away from his team. “It’s zero shots on those possessions. They were coming down and getting scores and we had a few zero (score) possessions. We struggled with that tonight, and that’s hard to overcome.”
The Indians had trouble slowing down guard Cheyenne Stubbs (29 points, three 3-pointers) and the inside game of forward Kate Meyer (16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks) as the Lady Sailors (5-5) built themselves an early lead, and hung on for good.
For Venice (1-7), turnovers and missed opportunities on offense kept the Lady Indians about 15-20 points back for the majority of the night.
The Indians committed 12 turnovers, giving the Sailors plenty of chances to extend their lead.
However, a bright spot for the Indians was the play of Brook DuBay.
The sophomore was Venice’s sole option in the paint, scoring a team-high 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
“She’s definitely a great player,” Holloway said of DuBay. “She works really hard in practice every night, and does what we ask. You’re gonna start seeing the results of that because she puts her whole heart and soul into getting better.”
Senior Miranda Hoffer was the only other Indians player with at least five points, finishing the game with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals.
For a team that stays competitive with its defense, the play of Stubbs on the perimeter and Meyer inside was too much to keep up with, especially when the Indians got sloppy.
But despite the loss, Holloway remains encouraged that several impact players — like DuBay, Ellie DiGiacomo, Olivia Sleight, Kiley Poole and Rachel Weekes — are all sophomores and still have some time to grow up together.
“They all fight for each other, whether they’re seniors or sophomores,” he said.
“But absolutely, for a young group to be able to go out there together and compete and earn some quality minutes, that means a lot.”
