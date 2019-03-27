The Venice softball team opened its season a little over a month ago with a loss against Riverview, as errors in the field and two home runs by Devyn Flaherty proved to be the difference.
When the Rams came to play the Indians at Venice High School on Tuesday evening, the Lady Indians (6-5, 1-1) showed they’ve learned from those mistakes, jumping out to a first-inning lead and holding on for a 4-2 win.
Freshman pitcher Michaela Hartman threw a complete game in the win, holding Flaherty to a 1-for-4 night and getting some timely defensive plays to stop the Rams.
“This was the same game we played the first time,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “The difference was that we didn’t let Devyn Flaherty beat us this time. And in the first game, we didn’t have complete control on the mound. Michaela Hartman was pretty much in complete control.”
Constantino made mound visits for nearly every one of Flaherty’s at-bats, and Hartman was able to stymie the Rams senior — allowing just a single.
Hartman was also backed up by error-free defense that included some game-saving plays.
After Riverview got a run back to make the game 3-2 in the fourth inning, the Rams had bases loaded with just one out. However, the Indians defense remained calm. Third baseman Kayleigh Roper threw out a runner going home on a force out, and right fielder Becka Mellor put the inning away in spectacular fashion — making a diving catch at the wall to kill the Rams’ rally.
“I think my defense played a big part tonight because we had some really nice plays tonight,” Hartman said. “I had a little bit of a heart attack when (Mellor dove for the final out), but not bad.”
While Hartman was mowing through the Rams lineup, the Venice offense wasted no time being aggressive on the basepaths. The Indians stole five bases in the first inning, leading to two early runs as Roper connected for an RBI double and Megan Hanley got a bloop infield hit to fall for an RBI single.
Speed on the bases worked in the Indians’ favor again in the third inning, as Antonia “Peanut” Rosa opened the inning by reaching third base on a bad Rams throw on her bunt attempt. One batter later, Tatum McGrath laid down a safety squeeze to score Rosa.
Two innings later, Venice added another insurance run for good measure as Bri Weimer laced an RBI single through the left side of the infield.
Though Riverview started the sixth with a single, the Indians defense stepped up big again — as the next batter popped up on a bunt and the Rams runner was doubled off first base.
Fittingly, Riverview had one last chance to start a rally as Flaherty made her way to the plate with two outs in the seventh, but Hartman got her to ground out to shortstop to secure the victory.
“I think I worked really hard to get here,” Hartman said. “I feel like I can definitely pitch with some of the higher level teams.
“Personally, as a pitcher I want to gain more speed and work on my rise-ball, but otherwise I think I’m on the right course.”
