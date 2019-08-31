By VINNIE PORTELL
If the Venice volleyball team wants to get ready to face the best teams in the state this postseason, they’ll have to learn how to win against championship-caliber teams.
That’s why on a Thursday night in August those who were in attendance at the TeePee had the chance to witness the Lady Indians host the back-to-back Alabama 7A state champion McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets.
Despite having just three experienced players, Venice controlled the match for much of the night as it defeated McGill-Toolen, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20), to improve to 4-0 on the year.
“We talked about slicing a tomato. It’s easy to slice a tomato, and we felt our first three matches (this season) were too easy for us,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We didn’t want to get dull. So we knew a steak was coming in the gym, and without a dull knife, you’re not gonna cut any steak.
“So we wanted to make sure our knife was sharp tonight. We knew they were a steak, and we feel like we just ate dinner at Ruth’s Chris.”
The Yellow Jackets have become a dominant force in Alabama volleyball — winning 21 state titles, including the past two years. Last season, the team went 48-5 and didn’t lose a single set in the playoffs, sweeping its way to another title.
It’s not rare for the team to travel out of state for matches, as they played teams from Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana last year.
This season, the out-of-state tour began with a 5 a.m. wake-up call Thursday morning as the team boarded the bus for Venice.
Following an eight-hour bus ride with just a couple of hours to stretch their legs before game time, coach Kate Wood thought her team got off to a slow start against the Indians.
“I don’t know if this was my best idea, but we did it anyway,” Wood said. “I thought we were a little sluggish at times. We didn’t execute very well. We didn’t have enough pop and we didn’t pass very well.”
The Lady Indians battled back and forth with the Yellow Jackets all night long, but used their height advantage at the net to take control.
Along with several blocks from Paden Keller, Kiki Montgomery and Sadie Kluner, Venice’s hitters got going quickly.
Kluner (team-high 17 kills and 4 blocks) was a force for Venice, finishing off the first set with back-to-back kills. Keller (4 blocks) and Montgomery (2 blocks) — the middle hitters — did more than just block, too.
Keller (10 kills) had her best match of the season and Montgomery (11 kills) was also efficient in her time on the court as the two players combined for just three errors.
Though each set was a close finish and Venice dropped its first set of the season, the Lady Indians maintained their composure and held off the charge in three other sets to remain undefeated.
“I just told my players, ‘This is why we come here,’” Wood said. “And they’re all nodding their heads. They’re not getting this in Alabama. This is why we come. This caliber of volleyball is why we spend the money because you can’t find it everywhere.”
