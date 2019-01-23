With district playoffs approaching next week, what better a time for the Venice girls soccer team to be tested by the talented team from Lakewood Ranch.
As was the case when these two teams met on opening night last Nov. 13, the Venice Indians (15-0, 7-0) eventually wore down their nondistrict rivals to win a two-goal game, 3-1, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
After losing their first two games this season (including a 4-2 game to Venice), the Mustangs (11-3, 6-0 in district 5A-8) came into the game having won 11 in a row. During the winning streak, Lakewood Ranch outscored its opponents 45-1.
But Venice has a few stats to brag about too. Not only are the Lady Indians undefeated for the season, but they have now outscored their opponents 78-7 on the year.
Perhaps only the Indians junior varsity squad could compete with such numbers. The JV squad finished its season Tuesday night undefeated without having given up a goal all season.
As for the game against Lakewood Ranch, Venice out shot the visitors, 22-7. But it wasn’t until the second half that the Indians finally had a shot that mattered.
The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
Leading scorer Mason Schilling brought the Indians faithful to their feet in the 50th minute. For Schilling, it was the first of two go-ahead goals she scored on the night. Her first net-bender came after a precise crossing pass from Rachel Dalton.
“It was a perfect ball that Rachel sent me,” said Schilling of her first goal. “Oh my gosh, the game was so intense. Props to Lakewood Ranch. It’s a good challenge for us going into districts.”
Venice wasn’t able to enjoy the lead for long. Just four minutes after the Schilling goal, Mustangs’ junior Josie Curtis tied the game. Curtis scored on a penalty kick after a Venice infraction inside the box.
But Schilling struck again.
This time it was Kiki Slattery with the crossing pass in the 59th minute. When Schilling received the ball on the doorstep, she banked it in off the right goal post.
“That was an amazing cross by Kiki, she did her job perfectly,” said Schilling. “It was perfect, solid, on the ground. I knew I had to finish it.”
Before the Indians’ Kat Jordan scored the final goal, Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell made two consecutive tough saves in the 65th minute. Just minutes later, Jordan hit a low line drive from 20 yards out that flexed the net midway up the right post.
“Usually, we’re having teams play defense against us,” said Indians head coach Gary Bolyard. “It was nice to have a team come at us. Hats off to them, they're a very good team.”
The Indians have just one more regular-season contest before districts begin when they host Manatee on Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium for senior night.
The seniors to be honored on Friday are Sydney Ayette and Samantha Peters. Ayette has missed much of the season due to injury but expects to be ready for districts.
“Coming from freshman season when we weren’t very good, and now to this has been a lot of fun,” said Peters. “We’re all working as a team and we still have work to do.”
