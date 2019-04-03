It was a most improbable result for the Venice Lady Indians.
Leading 14-0 in the sixth inning, there was no way anyone expected the Venice softball team would barely get out of Fort Myers with a 14-13 win.
In softball, there are few tougher places to win a game than at Fort Myers. The Green Wave are five-time defending district champions, coming in 12-2 overall and 2-0 in District 7A-11.
And yet, Venice (7-8, 2-2) managed it. Barely.
“I’d like to say I thought it would go that way,” coach Steve Constantino said. “That’s not the case. We knew that it was not going to be a whitewash. There’s no way.
“The credit goes to my kids. I kept saying we’ve got to get a break at some point. I don’t know what we got into tonight, but my kids went out and earned this win.”
The Indians led 3-0 going into the sixth inning, and appeared to have put the game away with 11 runs in the top of the inning to lead, 14-0. Three outs and it’s over.
“Wins don’t come easy here, and I’d like to know the last time somebody came in here and put 14 on the board,” Constantino said.
But again, it’s not easy to win at Fort Myers. The Green Wave roared back with nine runs in the bottom of the inning. Fort Myers kept applying the pressure in the bottom of the seventh.
Single followed single, and the Green Wave got closer and closer to an incredible comeback. To make things worse, grounders were getting away from usually sure-handed second baseman Tatum McGrath. Two errors aided the Fort Myers cause.
With the bases loaded, two outs and that 14-run lead down to one, a grounder found McGrath again. McGrath, with no more room for error, didn’t make one. She made the play, threw to first baseman Sophia Cordero, and the Indians exploded in celebration.
“If you knew Tatum McGrath, she was probably thinking ‘I dare you to hit one more at me.’ That is the most fierce competitor you’ve ever seen. She was probably begging the ball to come to her.”
Freshman Becka Mellor, who came to pitch in relief of Micaela Hartman with two out in the bottom of the sixth, held on to save the game for Venice.
McGrath, at the plate, had four hits, including a three-run homer and two doubles, and scored three times. Kayleigh Roper had a solo homer right behind McGrath’s shot, walked three times and scored three times.
At the time Roper’s blast to dead center seemed like icing on the cake. It was 14-0. Instead, it proved to be the decisive run.
Ryley Topoff homered for Fort Myers.
Venice not only got a rare win at Fort Myers, but also got back into the thick of the District 7A-11 race. Charlotte leads the way at 3-1, Fort Myers is next at 2-1, and the Indians are 2-2. A home game in the district tournament is now within reach.
“This gives us a chance, a legitimate chance now,” Constantino said. “We’ve got to beat Charlotte next week then go and beat North Port, and we’ve got a legitimate chance to be hosting a game.”
