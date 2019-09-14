VENICE — After surrendering sizable leads in two matches earlier this week, the Venice Lady Indians volleyball team was determined not to let the tough losses define them.
The Indians emerged from the frustrating losses, and swept past its first two opponents at the Battle at the Beach Friday night. The Indians are now poised to advance to the Gold Bracket with one more win Saturday morning.
As the third seed in Pool B (and 10th overall), Venice first knocked off top seeded Viera in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-17.
Two hours later, the Indians took on Pool B’s No. 2 seed and emerged with another win – this time in a much tighter match (26-24, 24-26 and 15-12). Though Venice threatened an easy win in set No. 2, Westminster came roaring back.
“Knocking off the top two seeds in our pool is a big deal, especially after the week we’ve had,” said Indians head coach Brian Wheatley. “This is our own tournament and we want to show that we belong with the best teams. We’re trying our best to get to the Gold Bracket.”
Once pool play has been completed, the four pool winners will advance to the Gold Bracket. The final hurdle for Venice will be Bishop Kenny High (Jacksonville) at 8 a.m. this morning. Bishop Kenny, the No. 4 seed in the pool, dropped its opening two matches in straight sets to Viera and Westminster.
While Venice had a pair of relatively easy set wins over Viera, the match against Westminster (Palmetto Bay) went much differently. In the opening set, there was never a point at which either team held more than a 3-point lead. Venice led 7-4, 9-6 and 10-7. But, most often they were within a point of each other.
Senior Sadie Kluner opened up by slamming down a pair of emphatic kills for an early 3-1 lead. Venice maintained a narrow advantage until Westminster finally pulled even at 11-11. Gabbie Atwell’s kill shot put Venice back on top, but only briefly.
Once Westminster tied the game at 14, the game was again tied at 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. Though Venice took a two-point lead with another Kluner kill, the Indians had to fight off another draw at 24. The opening set finally ended when Westminster couldn’t handle the serve from Zoe Ring.
The second set opened much like the first with a pair of Kluner kills. Aces by Ring and Ireland Ferguson sent Venice on its way. When the dust settled, the Indians had jumped out to a 12-2 lead. Westminster then began to chip away.
“After the losses of the last week, it has really impacted how we feel about each other,” said junior outside hitter Amanda Wesolich. “We’ve had to learn how to come together and how to finish and I feel like this last week has made us stronger.”
Even though Westminster managed to narrow the gap to 8 points at 20-12, time was fast running out. But an 11-3 run knotted the match at 23. Three of the final points went the visitor’s way.
“We have been our own worst enemy. We get over confident and think we have it in the bag,” said Kluner. “But after that loss in the second set, Gabbie (Atwell) and I really came together and said, ‘Hey guys, they’re not better than us as long as we work harder and do what we have to on our side. We’re going to win this.”’
In a set more reminiscent of the of the first set, the third was a back-and-forth affair with five early ties. Two kills apiece by Atwell and Wesolich broke Venice out of the rut as it went on to win by three.
“We responded well tonight. One of our opponents is ourselves and that’s one of the things you have to deal with on a young team,” said Wheatley. “You know rewards are great, but learning lessons is even greater. So, I’m glad we learned some lessons this week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.