Chasing a title: At Venice High School, it’s become almost commonplace for one of the Indians’ teams to bring home a state championship each school-year.
After watching years of success from the football, volleyball and baseball teams, the Venice girls soccer team may be the next team on campus to join the title hunt.
Not only are the Lady Indians undefeated, both the way in which they’ve reached their 9-0 record is what’s truly impressive.
The Lady Indians have hardly been in danger of losing a single game this season, with wins over Lakewood Ranch (4-2 on Nov. 13), Braden River (2-0 on Nov. 29) and North Fort Myers (4-2 on Dec. 5) being the closest games of the season.
The undefeated start has earned the Indians first-place in district 4A-11 as well as the fourth overall ranking in the country, according to MaxPreps.
“At the beginning of the season, I knew we had a talented group of girls, but I never knew that we would have come out this strong,” sophomore Olivia Fair said. “And I’m really happy we’ve come out this strong.”
“I think the goal would be state finals,” added fellow sophomore Kiki Slattery.
How they’ve done it: All you have to do is look at the Indians’ stats to see what makes them so formidable.
Along with having two speedsters at the forward positions in Mason Schilling (15 goals) and Kiki Slattery (13 goals), what really makes Venice dangerous is the skill of its midfield.
Kat Jordan (6 goals, 18 assists) and Rachel Dalton (7 goals, 11 assists) have proven that they can set up their forwards and also find the back of the net on their own.
With weapons both on the outside and in the middle of the field, opposing teams have to pick their poison when it comes to defending Venice.
So far, it’s worked out just as planned — with the Indians scoring five or more goals in six of nine games.
“That’s the thing about this team, there’s not just one or two girls who can score,” Bolyard said. “That’s what’s special about this team. We’ve got 5, 6, or 7 girls who can legitimately score goals. You can’t come and shut down a couple players, because someone else is gonna burn you.”
“We’ve set some high goals for these girls and they’re achieving them so far.”
They said it: Venice junior Kat Jordan has stepped up as one of the Indians captains this season. With 18 assists through nine games, she has been the key facilitator for Venice, but she doesn’t want to get caught up in the excitement of her team’s hot start.
“I try not to pay attention to that stuff,” Jordan said of the Indians’ national ranking. “I definitely think our team is very good, and we have so much potential. If we just keep working, we’ll keep getting better. I don’t want to jinx anything. One game at a time.”
Sophomore Kiki Slattery has been one of the biggest differences for the Indians this season. After scoring just a handful of goals as a freshman, the lightning-quick forward already has multiple hat tricks this season.
“I’ve definitely stepped it up this year,” Slattery said. “Last year as a freshman, I played outside mid and so now I have the opportunity to play forward. I think I only had like six goals last year, and I have 13 already this year.
“It feels awesome, because last year was just not a very good season for me.”
Defender Olivia Fair has been one of the key components for Venice’s defense this season — holding opposing teams to six clean sheets so far.
Fair, just a sophomore, is joined by Audrey Ayette (freshman), Addison Chamberlin (sophomore), Karina Diaz (sophomore) on defense.
“I think this season has been really good for me and for the team,” Fair said. “I like how the defense has been working together. We’ve been connecting a lot, we play as more of a unit now.”
The future: What makes the Indians’ 9-0 start even more impressive is the lack of seniors on the team.
With only two seniors on the team in Sydney Ayette and Samantha Peters, Venice will return nearly its entire team next season, and also gain some talented players from the Indians’ undefeated junior varsity team.
Along with returning all of this year’s top offensive weapons in Schilling, Slattery, Jordan and Dalton, nine of the 16 varsity players are underclassmen for Venice.
“I think we have the possibility of becoming a really strong team for the next couple of years,” Fair said. “We have a whole new set of girls because last year we had 11 seniors and it really shows how well this young group is connecting. We’re gonna have lots of improvement ourselves, and JV is showing a lot of potential as well.”
