Behind strong pitching from senior Sydney Thomas on Friday night, the Charlotte High Tarpons survived a seventh-inning scare to post a 3-1 victory over District 7A-11 Venice on the road.
The Tarpons’ record advanced to 11-3 with a 2-1 mark in district play. Venice, meanwhile, slipped to 6-8 overall with a 1-2 district record. Both teams have lost a game to district-leader Fort Myers.
While Thomas went the distance for Charlotte, the Indians’ skipper employed two hurlers — Micaela Hartman and Becka Mellor.
In her seven innings of work, Thomas surrendered one earned run and five hits. She walked only two, but both were in the final inning. Thomas also struck out a pair.
“Today I was throwing a lot of changeups and curveballs, some risers and some fastballs, and they were all working very well,” said Thomas. “For the most part, I hit all my spots and everything went pretty well. I felt very comfortable out there.”
For Venice, Hartman went four innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two walks with a strikeout. Mellor went the final three and gave up an unearned run on three hits with no walks and a strikeout.
While Thomas was strong all game, she had her most worrisome moments in the final inning. Down 3-0, Venice mounted a two-out rally with nobody on base. Kay Holland and Julianna Ortiz initiated the rally with back-to-back singles from the bottom two spots in the lineup.
Antonia “Peanut” Rosa then walked to load the bases and Tatum McGrath picked up an RBI with another walk. With the bases still loaded, Venice sent up their most dangerous hitter, Kayleigh Roper. Roper made clean contact and hit a drive to center field. Unfortunately for the home team, Tarpons centerfielder Erica Barnes moved not a step to haul in the line drive.
“We know these games in this district are going to be fought tooth-and-nail the whole way,” said Venice coach Steve Constantino. “But we’re not executing offensively the way we need to, to win these games. We hit some hard balls, but they weren’t falling in.”
While Thomas stood as the winning pitcher, she ultimately proved to be the hitting star as well. After Alyssa Opsahl and Savannah Jacobs had singled before her, Thomas ripped a one-bounce line drive to the right-field wall for two RBIs.
Malerie Busha drove in another insurance run for Charlotte in the top of the seventh.
“We’re staring to execute on the little things that we haven’t been executing earlier in the season,” said Charlotte coach Greg Higgins. “But it’s probably a good thing that we’re continuing to get better consistently. Last year we peaked too early, and we don’t want to do that this year.”
Aside from the big knock from Thomas, Jacobs proved to be the strongest hitter for the Tarpons as she picked up three hits in as many at-bats — including a pair of doubles and a run scored. While no Venice player had multiple hits, Weimer had the biggest blow — a double to lead in the fourth inning.
Venice stranded eight base runners, including three in the final inning.
“We did well to get on base, but it’s a little frustrating not to be able to get them in,” said Roper. “What it comes down to now, it’s how hard are we willing to work to get over this and continue to get better.”
Venice will face district opponent Fort Myers on the road on Tuesday. The Tarpons will also be meeting a district foe in their next contest. They will travel to North Port on Monday. Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
