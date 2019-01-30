As is typical of younger squads, the Venice girls basketball team has shown plenty of promise this season, but has also had to push through its own inexperience at times.
You don’t have to look much further back than this past week to see that’s the case.
The Lady Indians opened last week with a district matchup at Lakewood Ranch and flourished — leading from start to finish — and beating the Mustangs handily. Yet, two days later, Venice fell behind early to Sarasota and couldn’t catch up in a 68-32 loss.
“The key is keeping them together and adding some pieces around them, because it’s all about depth,” Venice coach Joel Holloway said of his sophomore group. “These girls are talented, they work hard and they work well together. It’s a great combination and it is exciting that we have some more time to work with them.”
At 5-15, the Lady Indians have experienced more struggle than success this season, but you don’t have to squint to see the potential for a better future.
Though Venice will certainly miss the play of seniors like Miranda Hoffer, Kirstin Dooling and Gabby LaRock next year, the sophomore class of Lady Indians will have an opportunity to turn around the fortunes of a program that hasn’t had a winning season in three years and counting.
Making up Venice’s talented crop of 10th graders — Ellie DiGiacomo, Brook DuBay, Liv Sleight, Rachel Weekes and Kiley Poole — include players who are already starting and making a big impact.
Just last week, DiGiacomo and DuBay combined for 44 of Venice’s 58 points in the win over Lakewood Ranch. Earlier this month, DiGiacomo put on a show — sinking a school-record seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone against Palmetto.
The sharpshooting sophomore finished that game with a season-high 28 points and showcased just how dangerous she can be.
Along with DiGiacomo (9.1 points per game) and DuBay (7.7 points per game), Sleight has become a regular fixture in the starting lineup while Weekes and Poole have been solid role players when healthy.
“I think we have a lot of potential, but we need to work on that outside of practice,” DiGiacomo said. “Liv is gonna be big next year. She’s been getting smarter, she just needs to get a little faster. Brook’s been doing really good this year, too.”
While this group of players is certainly one to be excited about, it wouldn’t be so promising without DiGiacomo.
A regular contributor last season as a freshman, the talented sophomore is starting to flash her true potential after bouncing back from an early-season knee injury.
Along with being a threat from the perimeter, DiGiacomo is the team’s best ball handler, on-ball defender, and free-throw shooter.
“It’s awesome. When we’re in the flow of things, it’s great,” Holloway said of DiGiacomo’s shooting. “It extends the court and it allows us to go inside-out especially with the height that we do have. It makes a big difference.”
When she’s finished with her time at Venice, she’s got her sights set on playing basketball for either Florida State — her school of choice — or Villanova — her grandmother’s school of choice.
Alongside DiGiacomo, the growth of DuBay and Sleight is especially encouraging for Venice.
DuBay (7.7 rebounds per game) has turned herself into the top rebounding option for the Indians, while Sleight has improved her ball-handling and overall strength.
“In the beginning of the year, I wasn’t scoring as much as I am now,” Sleight said. “Sometimes my confidence would go down, but now my confidence has definitely been boosted. This is my first year playing on varsity, and I’m starting to learn my teammates and find my role on the team.”
Venice will get a chance to see just how much its group of sophomores has grown this season when the Indians begin the playoffs with a District Quarterfinals game on Monday — with a rematch against the same Lakewood Ranch team they beat last week.
If they can win, it’ll mark the first time in three years that Venice had advanced out of the first round of the playoffs.
“I feel like we’ve been connecting more,” DuBay said. “In the beginning of the year, we weren’t doing as good because we weren’t connected. We hadn’t been hanging out with each other or playing together as much.
“Now we’re reaching our peak, and I feel like we’re gonna go far.”
