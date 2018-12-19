The Venice girls soccer team couldn’t have gotten out to a quicker start if it tried on Tuesday night, as junior Mason Schilling wove through the middle of the field for a goal in the opening 10 seconds.
However, it took Venice (10-0) until the second half to truly wake up against Braden River, registering just two more shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.
But the Indians controlled the ball better in the second half, scoring twice and holding the Pirates to two shots on goal in a 3-0 win at Braden River High School.
“That’s kind of the way we do start our game, but it is what it is,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of the opening goal.
“You score a quick goal, it’s nice. But we were flat today. Bad touches, not moving the ball. In the first half, the communication was not there.
“But to play a bad game and come out with a win, we’re happy with that.”
For many teams, a 3-0 win over a district competitor wouldn’t classify as a “bad game,” but the Lady Indians have a bit higher standards, with a 10-0 record to back it up.
After beating Braden River, 2-0, on Nov. 29, Tuesday’s game was a bit more physical as the Pirates looked to avoid a regular season sweep by the Indians.
With players hitting the ground left and right and a yellow card awarded to each side, both coaches had to reign their players in as the intensity of an important district match got the best of the players at times.
“They were OK,” Bolyard said of the back-and-forth. “There wasn’t too much retaliation from us, so we were happy with that.”
Though Braden River couldn’t find the back of the net, there were several opportunities for the Pirates to score.
In the first half, the Pirates had two shots ricochet off the goalpost, a one-on-one shot go wide right, and also had four shots stopped by Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell.
But in the second half, Venice began to connect on opportunities as the Pirates continued to come up short.
Five minutes after halftime, junior midfielder Kat Jordan was fouled near the top of the box and scored on her free kick — bending the ball around the Pirates goalkeeper.
Then in the 63rd minute, Schilling found an open Kiki Slattery in the middle of the box, and Slattery wasted no time in giving the Indians a 3-0 lead.
While Braden River did have a pair of chances to score toward the end of the game, a save by Pennell and another shot off the goalpost preserved the shutout for Venice.
“It’s good for us,” Bolyard said of beating district foe Braden River twice in a row. “We’re just looking to keep it going here.”
