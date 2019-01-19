When you’re undefeated, word to spreads about just how good you are.
So when it comes to playing the Venice girls soccer team (14-0), opponents do whatever they can to slow down the Lady Indians’ high-powered offense.
Riverdale did just that on Friday night, keeping defenders back and crowded in the midfield as the Raiders tried to create havoc on defense. But eventually, Venice broke through, scoring two goals to finish with a 2-0 win at Riverdale High School.
“I think this is something that’s gonna happen when we move forward with playoffs and all of that,” Venice associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss said. “It’s definitely something we’re gonna have to work on. We played a little too direct this evening. And that’s how you deal with that, by not playing as direct as you normally do. You’ve really got to expand to the whole width of the field and then come back in when teams crowd the box on you like that.”
Despite all of Riverdale’s defensive efforts, it was only a matter of time before Venice would strike.
Indians freshman Victoria Gaona opened the scoring for her team as she charged toward the goal as forward Kiki Slattery readied for a strike. Slattery’s shot ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s hands, but Gaona was in the right place at the right time to finish off the shot.
But after Gaona’s goal, both the Raiders and Indians spent much of the night trying to find space to create offense.
Dealing with a crowded cluster of Raiders in the middle of the field, Venice was forced to take its shots a little farther back than usual. Even with several near misses that sailed just high of the net, the Indians never wavered with their possession of the ball.
Riverdale managed just four shots in the first half, with none truly threatening to go in the net.
Finally in the first minute of the second half, the Raiders had an opening to score, but Indians goalkeeper Ashton Pennell laid out to her right to preserve the lead and the shutout.
Then, the Indians struck with their best one-two punch as midfielder Kat Jordan found forward Mason Schilling wide open in the center of the field. The junior forward beat the Riverdale goalkeeper to the ball with a split second to spare, sending the ball past her and into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Leading with a comfortable margin, Venice continued to pepper the opposing net with shots as it sat on its lead. When it was all said and done, the Indians out-shot the raiders, 28-11, as they controlled the ball for the rest of the night.
“It’s exciting to know that we can be patient,” Hilligoss said. “I know that a lot of the girls were frustrated with what was going on because we didn’t have that space that we normally do to attack the goal, but I’m happy with the win we had tonight.
“Hopefully we can take some lessons from this and adjust as the season goes on.”
