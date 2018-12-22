Coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss to Cape Coral Oasis on Tuesday, the Lemon Bay girls soccer team took to the pitch Friday looking to head into winter break on a high note.
However, with visiting Cape Coral Ida Baker in town for a non-district game, the Lady Manta Rays were unable to pull off the victory, falling 3-1, despite controlling the ball for much of the match and taking more shots than their opponent.
The Bulldogs took the lead just under six minutes into the first half and tacked on their second goal at the 20’ mark.
“Clearing the ball was one of our problems tonight,” said Lemon Bay coach Jason Cooke. “And (Ida Baker) was able to capitalize on that.”
Junior forward Hanna Cislo put hope back into her Manta teammates with a powerful strike from around 11 yards out with a little over 26 minutes remaining in the match.
Lemon Bay was unable to put the ball into the back of the net the rest of the night and walked away feeling like they gave away a game they should have won.
“It really wasn’t a bad performance,” said Cooke. “We were able to control possession, but they were able to sneak in a couple goals off mistakes we made in the back.”
Baker junior Madison Schmucker started the scoring Friday as she dribbled in a goal on a rebound from a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar from 18 yards out by teammate Ashley Watson.
Freshman forward Gracie Bentley added an unassisted goal for the Bulldogs to push their lead to 2-0, where the score stood for the next 32 minutes of game action.
“We had a good team effort,” said Ida Baker coach Chris Vianest. “We just played a smart game together and had good communication tonight.”
In between the second and third scores from Ida Baker, the Manta Rays held a 7-2 shot advantage, including 6-1 in shots on goal.
After Keona Smith pushed the Bulldogs lead to 3-0 early in the second half, a lesser team may have given up on the cold, windy and occasionally rainy night.
But Cislo’s goal came just three minutes later and seemed to give Lemon Bay a second wind. As Cooke would say though, too many of their shots were directed right at Ida Baker’s goalkeeper, instead of to the corners of the net.
Vianest said his message for his girls will be to not get lazy over the upcoming break, but he believes his club should come back even stronger the rest of the way.
Lemon Bay outshot the Bulldogs 14-7 in shots on goal and took five corner kicks compared to Ida Baker’s two. Each team ended the night with just one offsides penalty apiece, indicating a good amount of discipline on such a dreadful night weather-wise.
For Lemon Bay, Cooke said the break was coming at a good time as his team was a little banged up and had some girls sick at the moment, but was excited about what the rest of the season could hold.
“I think teams should be afraid of us,” he said. “Once we click, teams should be scared because we can be a really dangerous team.”
