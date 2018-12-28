The Lemon Bay girls’ basketball team overcame a sluggish second quarter to earn a place in the finals of the Chick-Fil-A Basketball Classic at Bradenton Christian School last night, with a 48-25 victory over the Evangelical Christian Lady Sentinel’s.
In the finals, the Manta Rays will play the winner of the Bradenton Christian versus Venice High semifinal game scheduled for later in the evening. The finals are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
“We’ll have our work cut out no matter who we play in the finals,” said Rays’ head coach Mike Young. “The main thing is, we have to watch out for ourselves no matter who we play.”
After Lemon Bay opened up with a quick 7-0 lead, it finished the opening quarter by being outscored 13-6. Trailing by a point after the opening eight minutes, the sluggish conclusion to the first quarter carried over to the second.
During the second stanza, the Rays did not score a field goal for the first 6:31. Still Lemon Bay never trailed by more than two points.
“I feel like we just had to slow ourselves down because our defense wasn’t as good as it could have been,” said the Rays’ Olivia Gibb. “Towards the end of the second quarter we did a better job moving the ball, and that piped us up for the second half.”
Gibb finally broke the ice from the field for Lemon Bay in the second quarter when she returned an offensive rebound through the hole. Kellie Redmond drove the basket for another bucket 30 seconds later. Though they were the only points scored from the field by the Rays during the second eight minutes, the two buckets helped give them a 21-17 halftime lead.
“We’re really working on passing the ball better by just slowing down and looking for an open teammate,” said Abby Turner. “We talk a lot about passing the ball inside but sometimes it’s not there. That’s when I need to slow myself down so I can find someone else.”
Turner did just that throughout the second half. She made several nice feeds to freshman guard Katelyn Ziarnicki. After Christian Chandler opened the second with a deuce seconds into the period, Ziarnicki scored the first of her 14 second-half points.
“In the first half we still played well, but in the second we played much better,” said Ziarnicki. “Once we slowed it down and got everyone set in their spots, everything just fell into place.”
Three times during the period, when the defense collapsed on Turner, she found Ziarnicki open. The first connection from Turner resulted in a nice reverse layup. When the third period concluded, the Rays had all but put the Sentinels away with a 41-23 lead.
Ziarnicki hit her final bucket, a three pointer, after a kick-out pass from Turner in the fourth quarter.
Ziarnicki led all scorers with 17 points while Turner added 10 and Gibb nine.
