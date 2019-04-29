The Port Charlotte softball team was feeling themselves Monday night and not just at the end of the third inning when they were line dancing in the dugout to Cotton Eye Joe.
The Lady Pirates (12-10) poured on 15 unanswered runs in four innings to beat Ida Baker 15-0 and advance to Wednesday’s District semifinal.
More importantly, they secured at least one more game for four seniors — Seaaira Yiengst, McKenna Hoffman, Alexis Queior and Kya Nelson. Each of whom have had each other’s backs for the past four years.
“Our defense was pretty on point tonight, but our batting we have to work on a little bit,” Yiengst said. “But definitely at practice tomorrow we’re gonna get out there and drive some balls and hopefully play well and have a shot at Regionals.”
Port Charlotte plated four runs in the first to set the tone for the strong offensive showcase. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Yiengst and two errors by Ida Baker (3-17).
In the second, it was much of the same. After already pushing across five runs in the inning, freshman Emma Jurisko drove in two more in a driving single to left field.
Yiengst was solid in the circle, retiring the first nine batters she saw and only allowed two hits in four innings with three strikeouts.
Up 14-0 in the fourth, the game-ending run came off the bat of Jazlyn Embry, who singled to score Yiengst.
The win was nice, but the ability to play as many games as possible is all that matters to the seniors at this point. When they travel to take on North Fort Myers on Wednesday, that attitude will continue.
“Our mindset is not going in pressured, but relaxed,” Hoffman said. “Knowing that any game from here on out could be our last, we’re playing like it’s going to be our last. Our team has truly come together and I don’t think they want to see us go just yet.
“It’s awesome,” Yiengst added. “We know exactly how we play, how we react and how we perform. We know when to pick each other up and know how to talk to each other. We’re fighting for our lives.”
The seniors are a tight bunch on and off the field. Yiengst and Queior have played together for nearly 14 years. As a group, the four Port Charlotte seniors have played together their entire high school careers.
Blowing up their group chat at 3 a.m., lunches after school and countless bonding activities have forged a bond that carries over in their play.
They know what to expect in every situation — where they can relax and where they need to step in and give support.
“I know when Lex is playing first, there’s not a ball that’s getting past,” Hoffman said. “When Seaaira is pitching, she’s gonna give it her all. I know when Kya’s up to bat, she’s gonna watch every strike and try to hit every one her hardest. It’s more than knowing, it’s just feeling how they feel. We have a great connection.”
“I have a lot of faith in them and I have a lot of faith in the team,” Nelson added. “That’s what makes us strong.”
There’s not telling what result they’ll face on Wednesday, but Port Charlotte is going to do everything in its power to extend the run.
“We’re all just keeping our heads up, hoping it’s not our last game,” Queior said. “All four of us, if it was our last game it would be really hard.”
