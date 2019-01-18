The Lady Pirates and Lady Manta Rays placed first and second Thursday afternoon at the 1A District 14 girls weightlifting meet at Port Charlotte High School. In the nine team field, Port Charlotte won the tournament with 72 points, with Lemon Bay placing second with 42.
A total of 16 Lady Pirates and 10 Lady Manta Rays will be advancing onto Regionals.
The Lady Pirates took five of the 10 weight divisions, Kayla Jarrett, junior, 154-pound division; Alicia Kowalski, sophomore, 169-pound; Ameijha Jones, junior, 183-pound class; senior, Kylie Kaufman, 199-pound division and her sister Zoeie Kaufman, senior, earning honors in the unlimited class.
“We have a really young team this year, we have some seniors, but our nucleus is pretty young,” said Dave Hoffer, Port Charlotte girls weightlifting coach. “Throughout the season, they’ve continued to make progress. We have a lot multi-sport athletes that are competing on the team, They’ve done a really nice job of keeping everything in line with their training and scheduling their time. Overall, it was a great meet. My coaches have done a great job. It was great to see all of their hard work and determination come through.”
The Lady Mantas had a pair of lifters win their respective divisions, senior Sara Reid captured the 101-pound weight class and sophomore Tiffany Crady won the 139-pound division.
“We were happy to earn runner-up in districts yesterday,” said Dawn Hall, Lemon bay girls weightlifting coach. “It’s a very competitive district and the other teams really represented themselves well...our goal was to get as many girls to qualify for regionals as possible.”
101-pound weight class; Sarah Reid, Lemon Bay, placed 1st, 100 bench press, 100 clean and jerk, 200 total; Brooke Knapp, Lemon Bay, 3rd, 80, 90, 170.
110-pound class; Leanna Kelly, placed 3rd, 105 bench press, 105 clean and jerk, 210 total; Angelina Marquez, Port Charlotte, 4th, 95, 110, 205; Tori Thompson, Port Charlotte, 5th, 100, 95, 195.
119-pound class; Leanna Thompson, Port Charlotte, placed 3rd, 105 bench press, 135 clean and jerk, 240; Nicholette Moss, Port Charlotte, 4th, 120, 115, 235.
129-pound class; Sarah Hamsher, Lemon Bay, placed 2nd, 125 bench press, 115 clean and jerk, total 240; Aydria Urshan, Lemon Bay, 3rd, 120, 115, 235; Shaelyn Lugo, 5th, 105, 120, 225.
139-pound class; Tiffany Crady, Lemon Bay, placed 1st, 140 bench press, 115 clean and jerk, total 255; Celine Fleurilus, Port Charlotte, 3rd, 105, 120, 225; Kim Clerjuste, Port Charlotte, 4th, 110, 110, 220.
154-pound class; Kayla Jarrett, Port Charlotte, placed 1st; 140 bench press, 145 clean and jerk, 285 total; Laticia Nina, Port Charlotte, 2nd, 115, 120, 235; Hannah Krzysiak, Lemon Bay, 5th, 120, 102, 225.
169-pound class; Alicia Kowalski, Port Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 145, clean and jerk 145, total 290; Kayla Vaughan, Lemon Bay, 4th, 150, 135, 285.
183-pound class; Ameijha Jones, Port Charlotte, placed first, bench press 145, clean and jerk 150, total 295; Kassidy Gaw, Port Charlotte, 4th, 135, 120, 255.
199-pound class, Kylie Kaufman, Port Charlotte, placed first, bench press 150, clean and jerk 160, total 310; Tara Yount, Port Charlotte, 4th, 125, 135, 260.
Unlimited class, Zoeie Kaufman, Port Charlotte, placed 1st, bench press 180, clean and jerk 180, total 360; Seaaira Yiengst, Port Charlotte, 2nd, 155, 155, 310; Kasey Romanelli, Lemon Bay, 3rd, 160; 135; 295; Sabrina Lefebvre, Lemon Bay, 5th, 125, 130, 255.
