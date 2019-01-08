PORT CHARLOTTE — A shorthanded DeSoto County team was just what Port Charlotte needed coming off the holiday break as the Pirates rolled to a 7-0 victory in a non-district girls soccer match Monday night.
Skylar Daniels scored three goals and Emily Porto added two more as Port Charlotte raced out to an early lead, and thoroughly dominated time of possession against a Bulldog team that was missing five seniors who were attending college classes.
“They played really well tonight. We’re really happy with what they did,” Pirates assistant coach John Theriault said. “The ladies showed up after break and really worked hard. We tried a couple of new formations and everything just panned out the way that we wanted it to. We’ve got a game with Charlotte coming up this week, so we’re just putting some pieces together to make sure we take the next one to the house because Charlotte made sure that they took it to the house last time.”
The Pirates got on the scoreboard early, when Gabby Reyes sent a ball in from the left side that bounced off a defender and DeSoto goalkeeper Elizabeth Perez and went into the net. Daniels followed shortly after, with a goal on a header, then Porto scored her first goal to give Port Charlotte a 3-0 lead before the first half water break.
The Pirates picked up where they left off after the break, as Porto put a shot past Perez from long range, then Daniels picked up the ball and dribbled through the defense into the box before scoring to make it 5-0 at intermission.
The Bulldogs came out in the second half and kept the Pirates off the board until late in the second half, when Daniels scored from in front off a corner kick by Porto.
The Pirates final goal came when Perez attempted to kick the ball out of the box, but instead kicked it right to Emmalee Lowe, who fired the ball into a wide open net to make it 7-0.
“We held them in the second half,” DeSoto coach Steve Rickard said. “I think we frustrated them enough in the second half to make the game a little more respectable. But the score honestly doesn’t reflect how my girls played tonight. I think they gave a great effort. We had a couple of mistakes that put points on the board, but other than that, I think we did good.”
Port Charlotte goalie Kendall Cryer only had to make two saves on the night, in posting the Pirates third consecutive shutout.
Charlotte defeated the Pirates 1-0 in the second game of the season, so Port Charlotte is looking to turn the tables on Thursday night.
“It’s nice to see that we could have a little bit of a break, and still put away the goals that we needed to,” Theriault said. “We’re ready to take it to Charlotte this time. We’re going to be full strength, and today’s game was just a reminder to the ladies that we have the skill to play and we’re ready to do it.”
The Pirates evened their record at 5-5 while DeSoto fell to 2-10-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.