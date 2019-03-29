The goal for Port Charlotte was to come into Friday's game loose and relaxed after a tough week.
The Lady Pirates had heavy hearts playing their first home game since the sudden passing of T.J. Queior, a prominent member of the local softball community and father of senior first baseman Alexis Queior.
He was honored with a moment of silence before Friday's 10-0 win over Cypress Lakes.
"The main focus of this week was to kind of just get through it," Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker-Brose said. "We had two practices this week that were a little bit more lax than we're used to. I just wanted them to come out and be loose for tonight."
The Pirates eased their way through the game, scoring 10 runs in five innings.
Port Charlotte got things rolling in the first inning with Sara Tirb scoring from first after an error by the left fielder, which put Ali Eugenius on third.
With the next at bat, pitcher Seaaira Yiengst grounded out to first to score Eugenius.
The Lady Pirates kept the wave of momentum with three runs over the ensuing two innings. A sacrifice-bunt from Breanna Beck scored Madison Boyette from third and a fielding error at third brought in another to make it 4-0 in the second.
Port Charlotte scored one in the third and two in the fourth to push the lead to 7-0.
The final runs came off an error and a two-RBI single in the fifth. Queior scored two runs in the game.
Yiengst was strong on the mound, pitching a complete game and allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts.
"They were hitting the ball a little bit better than they were Tuesday," Baker-Brose said. "They were just hitting it right at them (Tuesday). It's harder to adjust to a slower pitcher, but they did well."
For more on the life and impact of T.J. Queior, see Sundays paper.
