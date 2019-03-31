Lady Pirates dedicate season to beloved fan, father

Two letters were chalked in bold, white letters just behind the pitching circle at Port Charlotte High School on Friday.
T.J.
The stadium stood silent and still as the crowd honored the life of Thomas “T.J.” Queior, who passed away suddenly Monday morning of what is believed to have been a heart attack.
Standing feet from his initials was his daughter and Port Charlotte first baseman Alexis Queior. A teammate’s arm wrapped around her, she couldn’t contain her emotions.
No one in the stadium could.
T.J., former coach, player and lifelong lover of softball, touched the lives of most of the Lady Pirate program.
From the players he helped develop since little league to the fans who enjoyed his animated cheers behind home plate, he was an integral part of the local softball scene.
“He’s been nothing but softball since (Alexis) was 5,” T.J.’s wife Joellyn Queior said. “He’s watched many of these girls grow up since they were 5 years old. It was always for the love of the game. He was always there for the girls. It didn’t matter if he knew your name or number, he was cheering everybody on and the best days he had were watching his daughter play.
“He would do anything for everybody. It didn’t matter of it was the last dime in his pocket, the last shirt on his back, he’d drop everything to go help somebody out. He’s gonna be dearly missed by a lot of people.”
The Lady Pirates have “TJ” chalked behind the circle tonight to honor TJ Queior a beloved member and parent of the Port Charlotte softball community, who passed away on Monday. @PiratePridePCHS pic.twitter.com/YfmgkldPFf— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) March 29, 2019
He bettered the lives of many, but none more than Alexis, who was his pride and joy on and off the field.
He wouldn’t miss a game.
A staple behind home plate, sometimes dressed in his own softball uniform, T.J. would cheer on his only daughter as she followed him in their shared passion.
“You always knew that he was here,” Port Charlotte coach Ryann Baker-Brose said. “It didn’t matter if we were away or at home, he was always in the stands. He loved the game and that was something him and Lexi had in common.”
T.J., 50, coached softball with the Miss Charlotte youth league, building up many players who now don the red and black, and also played with an adult team at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda.
As a former coach, it was often hard for him to sit on the sidelines. But softball was his life and he enjoyed sharing his passion with anyone that wanted to partake in his fandom.
Indescribable by his family, the only way they could put it into words was to say he was one of a kind.
“T.J. was T.J., there’s no other way to say it,” Joellyn said. “He liked to joke around. He loved to give everybody a hard time. If he liked you, you’d better watch out. He always had a smile on his face and it was all about softball all the time, he couldn’t wait to get out there.
“He was just a good, hard-working man that loved his family and loved his friends.”
There was an empty feeling permeating through the softball field without his voice and his energy, but it has brought the softball community closer together.
Everything Alexis and the Lady Pirates do for the remainder of this season will be for T.J as they’ve dedicated this season to him.
“No matter how upset he could be, he was always there for everyone on the field,” Alexis said. “He’ll always sit there and cheer you on no matter what. I’m just going to do everything for him now.”
