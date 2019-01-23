ENGLEWOOD — Port Charlotte outscored Lemon Bay 25-2 in the third quarter and rolled to a 71-34 victory in a Class 7A-District 10 girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The game was close for most of the first half before the Pirates pulled away at the end of the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead.
But the third quarter was all Port Charlotte as the Pirates scored the first 15 points of the period, while holding the Mantas scoreless from the floor for the entire stanza. Two foul shots by Chloe Straub were the only points Lemon Bay would score in the third quarter while Sharina Hudson led the Port Charlotte press, forcing numerous turnovers that were converted into easy baskets.
“We started off flat and didn’t execute what we were supposed to execute,” Pirates coach Mike Progl said. “I told them ‘This is not acceptable. You’re giving a team hope.’ Hope is a dangerous thing to have on your side. You need to bring the intensity up and start playing defense because our best offense is our defense and that’s what they did.”
The Mantas led for most of the first quarter, and two free throws by Kellie Redmann gave Lemon Bay an 11-10 lead going into the second quarter. The game was back and forth in the second quarter before the Pirates opened up a seven point advantage at halftime.
But after a defensive change at halftime, the third quarter was all Port Charlotte.
“We changed the entire press,” Progl said. “We have three different presses and I went back to one of the ones we’ve been working on a little bit longer. I made just one little change off of it and they went to work. The nice thing was I didn’t have my general starters in. The bench came in and did what they had to do. So it was nice that the next person stepped up and took it serious because sometimes I feel like we get a little lackadaisical on defense and you can’t do that.”
Indeed, the Pirates held Lemon Bay to just one made basket in the second half, a layup by Katelyn Ziarnicki with 1:30 to go in the game. All the rest of the Mantas second half points came from the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, Sade Romain made four three-pointers in the second half and led four Pirates into double figures with 15 points. Ashlyn Henderson made three treys and had 13 points, while Hudson and Ameijha Jones added 12 apiece.
“They took it to us in the second half,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said. “We came out and got an offensive rebound and a couple of missed shots and the next thing you know it’s off to the races and they never stopped running the entire second half. I’ve got to get them ready out of halftime better, I’ve got to get them ready out of timeout huddles better, I need to make some better in game adjustments. We’ve got to be better as a coaching staff to stop those runs. We have to get our kids to be mentally and physically strong to be able to stop that stuff, and that falls on my shoulders to get those kids to respond and stay composed. The girls know they can play better, but ultimately it’s my responsibility to stop that stuff.”
Redmann and Ziarnicki paced Lemon Bay, now 9-9 overall and 5-6 in the district, with 12 points each. Port Charlotte improved to 12-7 overall, 8-3 in district play.
PORT CHARLOTTE 71, LEMON BAY 34
Port Charlotte 10 20 25 16 —71
Lemon Bay 11 12 2 9 —34
PORT CHARLOTTE: Romain 15, Henderson 13, Hudson 12, Jones 12, Taylor 6, Huggins 5, Qualls 4, Joseph 3, Andres 1. Totals: 22(8), 19-26, 71
LEMON BAY: Redmann 12, Ziarnicki 12, Straub 3, Gibb 2, Turner 2, Foley 2, Carley 1. Totals: 8(2), 16-28, 34
