The final half hour of Port Charlotte High's volleyball practice on Tuesday was jam packed with intense competition with the losing team in each drill running suicides, much to their chagrin.
That's going to be the theme for the Lady Pirates this season. With the majority of starters returning and a stacked schedule, all eyes are focused toward getting past the regional final hurdle.
"I'm excited to go out with a bang because we have a lot of potential this year," senior Zoe Burkhart said. "Last year and in previous years we had really great teams, but our competition level during the season wasn't as strong as it is this year. You can sit back and win against teams that you're expected to win against, but record doesn't make you better.
"Playing challenging teams like we are is really gonna help prepare us for things like playoffs. Ultimately, we all know our big goal is states but we have to be willing to put in all the work for that."
Port Charlotte's 2018 season ended with a 3-1 regional final loss to Barron Collier, a team they beat 3-0 early in the season. The team felt they were a bit overwhelmed in the spotlight because they weren't thoroughly tested in the regular season despite going 20-5.
That changes this season with a loaded slate of games on tap for the Lady Pirates. Teams like Cardinal Mooney (25-8 in 2018), Barron Collier (21-10) and Fort Myers (23-6) make regular appearances and Port Charlotte will use those opportunities to grow comfortable with tense matches.
"We're not gonna be 20-5, I can tell you that for sure," Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. "We're going to be playing some of the best teams in the state and our area. You can't sharpen steel with wood. The last couple years we've been trying to sharpen steel with wood and it just wasn't cutting it when it came time for the playoffs."
The biggest aspect working in their favor is only losing three seniors. Alani Qualls, Sam DiBene and Mackenzie Stewart graduated, but the core is still intact for the most part.
That includes Zoe as well as 2018 Sun Player of the Year Laticia Nina, who have played together since they were kids. The continuity within the lineup helps lessen the early season growing pains.
"We've all been playing together for so long, we just gel really well and team chemistry is super important," Zoe said. "I think that we all know how we play and know each other's weaknesses and strengths. As opposed to the alternative of people coming together that haven't played together that don't have that bond like we do."
The Pirates open the season tonight at Fort Myers before returning for their home opener against Sarasota-Riverview on Thursday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
"We had a really good structure last year as far as a personnel standpoint," Burkhart said. "I feel like we have the right people and they have the desire and the work ethic. For that going forward, I just wanted to work with that and build upon what we had from the past two years. It's going to be a grind all season, but we're excited."
