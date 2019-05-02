After the Port Charlotte Pirates’ softball team concluded the final game of their 2019 season, there were understandably some long faces and few tears shed after the final out. But when coach Ryann Baker gathered the team in a circle afterwards, it wasn’t long before the tears stopped and the laughter began.
The Pirates season came to its end at North Fort Myers’ Bobbie Dewey Field in the semifinals of the District 6A-11 semifinals by the count of 10-1.
“This group was different for us this year. There was just a different aura around this team,” said Baker. “They were family, they were sisters and they bickered like family and that’s a good thing. Because you knew they cared about each other.”
The Pirates entered the night with a tough challenge in front of them. They had to hit against Stetson University bound Emma Johnson – the Red Knights starting pitcher. Port Charlotte struggled to make contact against Johnson and managed just one hit and one run during her four-inning stint. Besides the lone run and hit, Johnson fanned three, and walked none.
The final three innings for the Pirates weren’t much easier. Sydney Morris, a 5-11 sophomore, was nearly as stingy yielding just three hits. The Pirates threatened with a pair of hits in the fifth, but Morris doused the fire.
The lone offensive bright spot for Port Charlotte over the opening four innings was a triple to deep left field struck by sophomore Jazlyn Embury leading off the second inning. The following batter, Emily Slater, earned the RBI with a ground out.
“From the past times I’ve faced her, I’ve been preparing for this game to face her slight rise,” said Embury. “So, I kept my hands up and I was looking for that pitch. She missed me on the high ball and I found some bases.”
Unfortunately for the Pirates, they were down 3-0 at the time.
The Knights plated three runs in the opening inning. Pirates starting pitcher, Seaaira Yiengst, struggled against the top of the Knights order in the opening two innings. She surrendered three runs in each of the first two stanza’s.
While Yiengst was removed in favor of Alexis Queior after 2 2/3 innings, she came back to twirl the final inning.
Though she surrendered a pair of hits, Yiengst bore down. She escaped the final inning unscathed after retiring the final two batters.
“I’ve had Seaaira since her freshman year and you can’t replace her. You just can’t,” said Baker. “I think Seaaira will probably play in college next year. We haven’t decided where yet.
“The one thing about my four seniors is you don’t have to ask them to play hard because you know they’re going to. I’m going to miss them,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.