PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School girls basketball team showed on Friday in its regular season finale that not only does it have a good team in the present, but the potential for a great team in the future.
Sharina Hudson scored 17 points, 13 of them in the third quarter, and the bench showed up to make its presence known in Port Charlotte’s 65-35 victory over Oasis of Cape Coral on senior night.
It was the starters who got Port Charlotte (14-10) on the right track. The bench, led by Emily Larson and Alisha Huggins came on in the second quarter to extend the lead.
Hudson took the team on her back in the third quarter with several steals leading to easy baskets, while The Pirates showed signs of success in the future with Ashley Plesky in the fourth as it came within an eyelash of forcing a running clock.
Madison Chaney led Oasis (5-14) with 14 points, much of it in garbage time.
Progl said Hudson has a chance to be a real good one next year as she gains more experience.
“Sharina is fast and athletic and can make up for a lot of errors that happen,” said Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl. “She baits you to make that pass and when you do, she picks it off.”
Of course, the night was about the four seniors, though two of them were hurt and didn’t play. The two who did, Sandy Andre and Ashlyn Henderson, had solid nights, with nine and seven points, respectively.
For them, this season has been a great reward after suffering through three horrendous seasons, including a three-win season last year.
“I’m happy we won on senior night. I’m happy with the new coach and it’s been an amazing season,” Andre said. “Tonight is going to be my biggest memory. I pushed myself harder to reach my limit.”
“Going from three wins last year to (14) this year, it’s huge. We got a new coach and practiced and exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Henderson said. “He broke stuff down for us and showed us how to move and read the defense.”
Progl said the seniors have provided stellar leadership, particularly an injured Alani Qualls, who spent three years at Charlotte before coming across the river.
“We needed a culture change. The girls weren’t happy and we came in with a blank slate and made the senior year as memorable as can be,” Progl said. “Alani and Ashlyn are very mature and four-year varsity players. Alani is quiet and doesn’t say much and understands when to slow the game down or pick it up.”
PORT CHARLOTTE 65, OASIS 35
Oasis 7 4 13 11 – 35
Port Charlotte 13 16 24 12 – 65
Oasis (35): Madison Chaney 14, Riley Casey 10, Isabelle Mitchell 3, Urbina 3, Morris 3, Kola 2. Totals: 8(2) 17-25 35.
Charlotte (65): Sharina Hudson 17, Andre 9, Henderson 7, Romain 7, Pleski 5, Larson 4, Taylor 4, Jones 4, Huggins 4, Joseph 3, Price 1. Totals: 26(5) 8-26 65.
