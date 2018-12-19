The Port Charlotte girls basketball team is in the midst of its toughest stretch so far this season.
After winning eight of the first nine games under first-year coach Mike Progl, the Lady Pirates have faced the top two teams in the district, losing to Charlotte on Monday and adding a 57-27 loss to Cape Coral on Tuesday.
With a young team and a new coach, it’s still a work in progress, but one that Progl is confident they can learn from.
“The team is learning me and I’m learning them,” Progl said. “It’s a process. It’s not like we were gonna come in and all of the sudden just start destroying every team that we play. That’s not realistic. Yeah we won our first seven games, but our two losses were against quality teams.”
It was a struggle from the start against Cape Coral (8-2). 12 first-quarter turnovers for Port Charlotte (8-2) put them in a deep 21-6 hole to start the game and it proved challenging to recover.
The Lady Seahawks used a full-court press and a smothering defense to throw off the Lady Pirates’ rhythm throughout the game and Port Charlotte couldn’t figure a way around it.
Progl said one of the key factors was that the Lady Pirates were playing to the pace of Cape Coral rather than settling into their offense. Port Charlotte was playing without senior Alani Qualls, who received a rest day.
“They played once again at Cape Coral’s tempo,” Progl said. “We had a whole game plan of how we wanted this to go and it wasn’t executed. These girls need to understand that tempo dictates a lot in a game. If you can’t get yourself to calm down and analyze what’s happening instead of just going crazy with the ball, you’re gonna run into these scenarios.”
Cape Coral paced the scoring with six players scoring at least five points and three reaching double figures. Throughout the year the Lady Seahawks have relied on their defense and have held teams under 13 points in five of their nine games.
Port Charlotte made a surge late with the ball in junior Sharina Hudson’s hands. Hudson led the team with 13 points and was all over the floor.
Progl and the Lady Pirates will pick apart the film, but have a quick turnaround and play another quality team in North Port on Thursday. The important thing for the team is to emerge from this stretch more experienced than they entered it.
“If anything, they have to learn from it,” Progl said. “That’s what we’re planning to do. Tomorrow we go back to work and then we have North Port. North Port’s not a bad team. I don’t think I’ve seen a team necessarily more talented than us. I’ve seen teams more disciplined and that will win you games. You don’t have to be the most talented team to win if you understand your scheme and you go through the process.”
CAPE CORAL 57, PORT CHARLOTTE 27
CC 21 15 16 5 57
PC 6 7 10 4 27
CC: Sierra Moore (14), Crystal Tisme (11), Joilynn Lewis (10)
PC: Sharina Hudson (13), Taylor Clauser (5)
