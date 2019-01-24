There’s something to be said about a battle-tested team when it comes playoff time. A team that has been through the ringer and come out better on the other side.
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team fits that persona, but is still looking to take that next step and prove more competitive when they face an upper-level team.
Against the North Ports, the Cape Corals and most recently the Canterburys of the area, the Lady Pirates have proved they could hang in there, but self-inflicted errors have cost them a shot at a marquee win.
Wednesday’s 70-37 loss to the Lady Cougars (16-3) was a prime example.
Port Charlotte (12-8) held strong for two and a half quarters, ending the first quarter tied and cutting the lead to five at times in the first half and seven with 1:40 left in the third quarter. But turnovers began to mount and the deficit began to grow.
“Mental mistakes is really what it came down to,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “We started playing defense and running the press the way they’re supposed to and made that adjustment and it was working. It was bad passes, travels, mental errors. We just have to learn from our mistakes.”
Coming out of halftime, Port Charlotte senior Alani Qualls got a steal and a transition layup, which was followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore Sade Romain which cut it to 37-31.
The teams traded baskets and Port Charlotte trailed by seven with just under two minutes left in the third quarter. But from that point, they were outscored 28-1 over the final nine minutes, some of which the JV played to gain experience.
Qualls led the Lady Pirates with 12 points followed by Sharina Hudson with 10. Catie Reszel led Canterbury with 22 points.
Considering where the Lady Pirate program was a year ago — they won just just two games — it’s remarkable how things have turned around. Certain things come with time, Progl said, but he doesn’t plan to hide behind that excuse. His expectation is to be competitive and he feels he has the team to do it.
“Most of the teams we have played I haven’t really thought were better than us,” Progl said. “They’re just more discipline. They have a lot to learn, but they’re getting better every game. We just have to fight these mental mistakes and we’ll be fine.”
CANTERBURY SCHOOL 70, PORT CHARLOTTE 37
CS — 17 20 13 20 — 70
PC — 17 9 10 1 — 37
CS: Reszel (22), Brown (12), Ambrose (11)
PC: Qualls (12), Hudson (10), Romain (8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.