Lady Pirates turn in mixed bag in win
A 22-point victory is usually not one to scoff at or be disappointed in. Early Monday night it looked like Port Charlotte (6-0, 3-0) would finish the game with a much more convincing win than their 65-43 victory over visiting LaBelle, however.
Pirate head coach Mike Progl took some of the blame for the slow second half from his team, and said a change in the game plan was another reason for some of the struggles against the Lady Cowboys (5-4, 1-1).
“I felt like we needed to do some different things,” said Progl. “I felt like it was a prime opportunity to practice it without being against your own team.”
Port Charlotte took a 39-17 lead into halftime behind the scoring of seniors Ashlyn Henderson and Alani Qualls. Henderson ended the first half with 11-points while Qualls trailed right behind with 10.
LaBelle was never quite able to put a big run together themselves, however, and the lead was never in danger.
Juniors Leann Armour and Taylor Sanchez each finished with 13-points on the night for the Cowboys, but the lack of a supporting cast kept them from cutting the lead to under 18 at any point in the second half.
“We tried to do something different to start the half,” said Progl. “We didn’t execute it and (LaBelle) got on a little run.”
Progl eluded to Port Charlotte merely just exchanging points with the Cowboys instead of building on their lead, which was exactly the case as both teams scored 26 second half points.
The Pirates had plenty of opportunities to put LaBelle away, but struggled mightily with easy layups and failed to capitalize on major fast break chances.
Despite the uneventful second half, it was another big win for this Pirates team that is closing in on the number of wins they had in the last two seasons combined.
The fast start to the season will be tested this week as the Pirates face district rivals Lemon Bay and Charlotte on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
“We take it game by game,” said Progl. “This program is in a different direction than it was last year. The girls are confident, but I try to give them a reality check that’s as nice as it’s moving now, it could turn the opposite direction real quick.”
