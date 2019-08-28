The last time the Port Charlotte Lady Pirates qualified for States, current coach Christine Burkhart was a sophomore volleyball player.
The Lady Pirates have won their district championship the previous two years, including a classic come from behind victory after being down two sets in the finals against rival Charlotte.
This year’s Pirates roster features a group of seasoned players, including the 2018 Sun Preps player of the year, junior outside hitter and defensive specialist Laticia Nina.
Burkhart returns to her role as head coach, after Kevin Krause left to take over the program at the Imagine School. She had previously spent a decade at the helm of the program.
“Anyone who’s been involved with volleyball in the area has seen them grow up together,” said Burkhart of the Lady Pirates. “When we came to this point, we kind of knew this would be our best year because the younger girls have had more years to develop.”
The team has a strong core anchored by seniors Kirsten Tisdale, Zoe Burkhart and Maggie Poulakis and juniors Laticia Nina, Abbi Qualls and Alyssa Taylor.
“The older girls, this is their last year,” said Burkhart. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a lot of years, since they were little. Everyone knows what’s on the line.”
The nucleus of the program provides Burkhart with experience and depth, something that will play a significant role as the season wears on.
The Lady Pirates made the state playoffs during Burkhart’s freshman and sophomore years, and it has been her objective of building the program back to where it once was.
“That’s always been a motivating factor,” said Burkhart. “I tell the girls all the time what we’re playing for. We were the powerhouse and then we lost it. We want to keep that for future generations and leave that mark.”
Port Charlotte
Alyssa Taylor—Middle Blocker
Maggie Poulakis—Middle Blocker, Right Side Hitter
Makayla Sherry—Defensive Specialist
Kiersten Tisdale—Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist
Abby Qualls—Setter
Madison Bonville—Outside Hitter
Alicia Kowalski—Setter, Opposite Hitter
Madelyn Paul—Opposite Hitter—Outside Hitter
Laticia Nina—Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist
Zoe Burkhart—Libero, Defensive Specialist
Azyah Dailey—Middle Blocker, Opposite Hitter, Outside Hitter
Charlotte
Coach Michelle Dill (11th season)
Key losses: Shelby Beisner, Kaitlyn Chavarria and Skylar Gribben
Key players: Eva Le, Kaitlyn Hopper, Morgan Barham, Ashleigh Miller and Eunice Noel.
The Lady Tarpons returned to the postseason in 2018, with a team that included seven seniors, with three of those players going onto the collegiate ranks.
This year’s team returns six seniors, with four of those players having seen considerable time this past season. Coach Michelle Dill has been at the helm of the program for more than a decade and won her 200th game against Sarasota on Tuesday night.
Charlotte is tasked with having to replace two setters and two outside hitters and features a whole new offense. This team will also be a bit younger.
“It’s hard losing two offsides,” said Dill. “Those are your outlets all the time. I’m really looking to the younger girls to step up. This year is probably one of my biggest challenges because of the last four years it was pretty set. I knew what was here and what was coming up. This year, I had to really think about who was going to be in the best position.”
Charlotte
Bella Desjardins
Morgan Barham--Opposite Hitter
Eva Le-Libero-Senior
Sierra Kinzer--Setter
Kerstyn Shaw--Left Side Hitter, Captain
Kaitlyn Hopper-Libero, defensive specialist
Kameron Turner
Alex Vega--Defensive Specialist
Kayla Vasquez--Outside Hitter
Rylie Hickox--Opposite Hitter
Molly Swiontek--Defensive Specialist
Lilly Shaw--Setter
Lauren Taylor--Opposite Hitter
Ashleigh Miller--Middle Blocker
Venice
Coach Brian Wheatley (26th year)
Key losses: Aja Jones, Paradise Gibson, Brooke Wheatley; Paige Canevari; Carley Faulkner; Tessa Bohn, Sena Szczepaniuk
Key players: Sadie Kluner, Gabbie Atwell, Amanda Wesolich, Ireland Ferguson and Kiki Montgomery.
The complexion of the roster has changed markedly with 10 seniors graduating, with six of the players going onto play collegiately. However, the program’s success and consistency make Venice a hallmark of excellence. Wheatley has won five state titles during his tenure.
"We lost every starter but one," said Wheatley. "We only have three returnees but we’re confident in our process here at Venice that we will maintain the highest of expectations on and off the court. After 25 years here, we have gone through the process and believe in it. We love this team’s attitude and dedication mixed in with some phenomenal athletes … we need to continue to improve daily. We have one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever had.”
Venice
Gabbie Atwell--Outside Hitter
Maxine Devries--Setter-Junior
Jenna Williams--Setter
Ireland Ferguson--Defensive Speicalist-Sophomore
Trinity Angelo--Defensive Specialist
Maylee Lanham--Defensive Specialist
Zoe Ring--Defensive Specialist
Amanda Wesolich--Outside Hitter
Nattali Waggoner--Defensive Specialist-sophomore
Julia DeMasi--Outside Hitter
Paden Keller--Middle Hitter
Chirsten Montgomery--Middle Hitter
Brookln Smith--Middle Hitter-Junior
Sadie Kluner--Outside Hitter
Lemon Bay
Coach Pat Auer (4th year as head coach)
Key losses: Caroline Hill, Leanna Kelly and Julia Ford.
Key players: Hannah Krzysiak, Chloe Browder, Hailey Brown, Abigail Turner, Sabrina Lefebvre, Bailey Grossenbacher and Amanda Beaudoin,
The Lady Mantas were a formidable force in 2018, and their roster possesses the talent, depth and maturity to make a run at the postseason this fall.
“We’re in a new district, having moved back down two classes to 4A, where we should be,” said Auer, the Lady Mantas had been in District 7A the last four years with Port Charlotte, Charlotte and North Fort Myers. “If you look we had four teams in the top 25 of Class 7A and we were all in the same district. Playing up two classes was good for us, but we didn't have a chance to compete with those bigger schools. Our expectations are to win Districts. We have an experienced team and are playing above our level.”
Lemon Bay
Rylie Thibideau--Defensive Specialist and Outside Hitter-- Freshman
Presley Engelauf-- Outside Hitter, Middle Hitter, Right Side Hitter
Heather Knight--Setter, Right Side Hitter
Hannah Krzysiak--Outside Hitter
Brynn Clemens--Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist.
Amanda Beaudoin-- Defensive Specialist, Right Side Hitter, Outside Hitter.
Abigail Turner--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter
Emma Cochran--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter, Right Side Hitter
Elexis Lamparello--Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist, Right Side Hitter
Hailey Brown--Setter
Sabrina Lefebvre--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter
Chloe Browder--Setter, Right Side Hitter
Bailey Grossenbacher-- Right Side Hitter
North Port
Coach Chassity Taylor (3rd year)
Key losses: Sydney Hoggarth and Brook Kelly
Key players: Andreya Stellwag, co-captain; Haylee Rhoads; Olivia Deivert and Abby Hutchinson, co-captain.
The Lady Bobcats lost two critical components, setters Sydney Hoggarth and Brook Kelly, who evolved with the program and their leadership will be greatly missed, said Taylor.
"My expectation for this year is for us to learn and grow as a team," said Taylor. "We are very young this year with a lot of pure talent."
North Port
Andreya Stellwag--Defensive specialist, Left Side Hitter
Haylee Rhoads--Middle Hitter
Brooke Matthews--Defensive Specialist
Tyler Evans--Setter, Right Side Hitter
Arianna Santos--Defensive Specialist
Olivia Deivert--Left Side Hitter
Abby Hutchinson--Middle Hitter
Kelsi Rhines--Right Side Hitter
Katelyn Buckmaster--Left Side Hitter
Caitlyn St. Germain--Setter, Right Side Hitter
Imagine Schools at North Port
Coach Kevin Krause (First Year)
The Lady Sharks have a new coach and attitude heading into the fall.
Key players: Kendall Steinert, Serena Kohler, Emily Burch, Emily Via, Karissa Parker and Rachel Barnes.
"We're beginning to gel," said Krause. "Kendall Steinert, our setter, she has very good hands and command of the offense. We're going to be running a 5-1 with her. We're building."
Imagine
Serena Kohler--Outside Hitter
Emily Burch--Outside Hitter
Kendall Steinert--Setter
Kendall Surran--Middle Hitter
Emily Via--Middle Hitter
Kimberly Snook--Right Side Hitter
McKenna Bartlett--Right Side Hitter
Karissa Parker--Libero
Rachel Barnes--Defensive Specialist
Janelle Realina--Defensive Spcialist
Jillian Orr--Defensive Specialist
DeSoto County volleyball could not be reached in this story. Look for a preview of the team in Sun Sports in the near future.
