The last time the Port Charlotte Lady Pirates qualified for States, current coach Christine Burkhart was a sophomore volleyball player.

The Lady Pirates have won their district championship the previous two years, including a classic come from behind victory after being down two sets in the finals against rival Charlotte.

This year’s Pirates roster features a group of seasoned players, including the 2018 Sun Preps player of the year, junior outside hitter and defensive specialist Laticia Nina.

Burkhart returns to her role as head coach, after Kevin Krause left to take over the program at the Imagine School. She had previously spent a decade at the helm of the program.

“Anyone who’s been involved with volleyball in the area has seen them grow up together,” said Burkhart of the Lady Pirates. “When we came to this point, we kind of knew this would be our best year because the younger girls have had more years to develop.”

The team has a strong core anchored by seniors Kirsten Tisdale, Zoe Burkhart and Maggie Poulakis and juniors Laticia Nina, Abbi Qualls and Alyssa Taylor.

“The older girls, this is their last year,” said Burkhart. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a lot of years, since they were little. Everyone knows what’s on the line.”

The nucleus of the program provides Burkhart with experience and depth, something that will play a significant role as the season wears on.

The Lady Pirates made the state playoffs during Burkhart’s freshman and sophomore years, and it has been her objective of building the program back to where it once was.

“That’s always been a motivating factor,” said Burkhart. “I tell the girls all the time what we’re playing for. We were the powerhouse and then we lost it. We want to keep that for future generations and leave that mark.”

Port Charlotte 

Alyssa Taylor—Middle Blocker

Maggie Poulakis—Middle Blocker, Right Side Hitter

Makayla Sherry—Defensive Specialist

Kiersten Tisdale—Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist

Abby Qualls—Setter

Madison Bonville—Outside Hitter

Alicia Kowalski—Setter, Opposite Hitter

Madelyn Paul—Opposite Hitter—Outside Hitter

Laticia Nina—Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist

Zoe Burkhart—Libero, Defensive Specialist

Azyah Dailey—Middle Blocker, Opposite Hitter, Outside Hitter

Charlotte

Coach Michelle Dill (11th season)

Key losses: Shelby Beisner, Kaitlyn Chavarria and Skylar Gribben

Key players: Eva Le, Kaitlyn Hopper, Morgan Barham, Ashleigh Miller and Eunice Noel.

The Lady Tarpons returned to the postseason in 2018, with a team that included seven seniors, with three of those players going onto the collegiate ranks.

This year’s team returns six seniors, with four of those players having seen considerable time this past season. Coach Michelle Dill has been at the helm of the program for more than a decade and won her 200th game against Sarasota on Tuesday night.

Charlotte is tasked with having to replace two setters and two outside hitters and features a whole new offense. This team will also be a bit younger.

“It’s hard losing two offsides,” said Dill. “Those are your outlets all the time. I’m really looking to the younger girls to step up. This year is probably one of my biggest challenges because of the last four years it was pretty set. I knew what was here and what was coming up. This year, I had to really think about who was going to be in the best position.”

Charlotte

Bella Desjardins

Morgan Barham--Opposite Hitter

Eva Le-Libero-Senior

Sierra Kinzer--Setter

Kerstyn Shaw--Left Side Hitter, Captain

Kaitlyn Hopper-Libero, defensive specialist

Kameron Turner

Alex Vega--Defensive Specialist

Kayla Vasquez--Outside Hitter

Rylie Hickox--Opposite Hitter

Molly Swiontek--Defensive Specialist

Lilly Shaw--Setter

Lauren Taylor--Opposite Hitter

Ashleigh Miller--Middle Blocker

Venice

Coach Brian Wheatley (26th year)

Key losses: Aja Jones, Paradise Gibson, Brooke Wheatley; Paige Canevari; Carley Faulkner; Tessa Bohn, Sena Szczepaniuk 

Key players: Sadie Kluner, Gabbie Atwell, Amanda Wesolich, Ireland Ferguson and Kiki Montgomery.

The complexion of the roster has changed markedly with 10 seniors graduating, with six of the players going onto play collegiately. However, the program’s success and consistency make Venice a hallmark of excellence. Wheatley has won five state titles during his tenure.

"We lost every starter but one," said Wheatley. "We only have three returnees but we’re confident in our process here at Venice that we will maintain the highest of expectations on and off the court. After 25 years here, we have gone through the process and believe in it. We love this team’s attitude and dedication mixed in with some phenomenal athletes … we need to continue to improve daily. We have one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever had.”

Venice 

Gabbie Atwell--Outside Hitter

Maxine Devries--Setter-Junior

Jenna Williams--Setter

Ireland Ferguson--Defensive Speicalist-Sophomore

Trinity Angelo--Defensive Specialist

Maylee Lanham--Defensive Specialist

Zoe Ring--Defensive Specialist

Amanda Wesolich--Outside Hitter

Nattali Waggoner--Defensive Specialist-sophomore

Julia DeMasi--Outside Hitter

Paden Keller--Middle Hitter

Chirsten Montgomery--Middle Hitter

Brookln Smith--Middle Hitter-Junior

Sadie Kluner--Outside Hitter

Lemon Bay

Coach Pat Auer (4th year as head coach)

Key losses: Caroline Hill, Leanna Kelly and Julia Ford.

Key players: Hannah Krzysiak, Chloe Browder, Hailey Brown, Abigail Turner, Sabrina Lefebvre, Bailey Grossenbacher and Amanda Beaudoin,

The Lady Mantas were a formidable force in 2018, and their roster possesses the talent, depth and maturity to make a run at the postseason this fall.

“We’re in a new district, having moved back down two classes to 4A, where we should be,” said Auer, the Lady Mantas had been in District 7A the last four years with Port Charlotte, Charlotte and North Fort Myers. “If you look we had four teams in the top 25 of Class 7A and we were all in the same district. Playing up two classes was good for us, but we didn't have a chance to compete with those bigger schools. Our expectations are to win Districts. We have an experienced team and are playing above our level.”

Lemon Bay 

Rylie Thibideau--Defensive Specialist and Outside Hitter-- Freshman

Presley Engelauf-- Outside Hitter, Middle Hitter, Right Side Hitter

Heather Knight--Setter, Right Side Hitter

Hannah Krzysiak--Outside Hitter

Brynn Clemens--Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist.

Amanda Beaudoin-- Defensive Specialist, Right Side Hitter, Outside Hitter.

Abigail Turner--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter

Emma Cochran--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter, Right Side Hitter

Elexis Lamparello--Outside Hitter, Defensive Specialist, Right Side Hitter

Hailey Brown--Setter

Sabrina Lefebvre--Middle Blocker, Middle Hitter

Chloe Browder--Setter, Right Side Hitter

Bailey Grossenbacher-- Right Side Hitter

North Port

Coach Chassity Taylor (3rd year)

Key losses: Sydney Hoggarth and Brook Kelly

Key players:  Andreya Stellwag, co-captain; Haylee Rhoads; Olivia Deivert and Abby Hutchinson, co-captain.

The Lady Bobcats lost two critical components, setters Sydney Hoggarth and Brook Kelly, who evolved with the program and their leadership will be greatly missed, said Taylor.

"My expectation for this year is for us to learn and grow as a team," said Taylor. "We are very young this year with a lot of pure talent."

North Port 

Andreya Stellwag--Defensive specialist, Left Side Hitter

Haylee Rhoads--Middle Hitter

Brooke Matthews--Defensive Specialist

Tyler Evans--Setter, Right Side Hitter

Arianna Santos--Defensive Specialist

Olivia Deivert--Left Side Hitter

Abby Hutchinson--Middle Hitter

Kelsi Rhines--Right Side Hitter

Katelyn Buckmaster--Left Side Hitter

Caitlyn St. Germain--Setter, Right Side Hitter

Imagine Schools at North Port

Coach Kevin Krause (First Year)

The Lady Sharks have a new coach and attitude heading into the fall.

Key players: Kendall Steinert, Serena Kohler, Emily Burch, Emily Via, Karissa Parker and Rachel Barnes.

"We're beginning to gel," said Krause. "Kendall Steinert, our setter, she has very good hands and command of the offense. We're going to be running a 5-1 with her. We're building."

Imagine 

Serena Kohler--Outside Hitter

Emily Burch--Outside Hitter

Kendall Steinert--Setter

Kendall Surran--Middle Hitter

Emily Via--Middle Hitter

Kimberly Snook--Right Side Hitter

McKenna Bartlett--Right Side Hitter

Karissa Parker--Libero

Rachel Barnes--Defensive Specialist

Janelle Realina--Defensive Spcialist

Jillian Orr--Defensive Specialist

DeSoto County volleyball could not be reached in this story. Look for a preview of the team in Sun Sports in the near future.

