Monday's road win over Port Charlotte was far from on offensive showcase for either team, but the Imagine School of North Port found a rhythm late to close it out 38-22.
"We played decent defense," Imagine School coach Kevin Andrade said. "It kind of broke down there in the second half when we were just looking for one pass, one shot. We weren't into our offense, we weren't finding a rhythm. We just had to get it back going."
Port Charlotte (12-10) was out of sync in the opening quarter. The Lady Pirates committed 12 turnovers to Imagine's four and were held scoreless.
It was much of the same in the second. Despite cutting down the turnovers, the offense couldn't get going.
The Lady Sharks (13-8) found their groove in the second quarter, stretching the lead to 17-3 midway through and leading 21-6 at halftime.
"I'm just disturbed with the effort," Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. "It was better in the second half, but you have to show up to play every game. I don't think I did a good job of getting them motivated today, that's on me."
Coming out of halftime, Port Charlotte got into their offense and started to claw back into the game.
The Lady Pirates opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to six with 3:46 to play.
Imagine went on another run and led by 10 at the end of the quarter, but Port Charlotte again fought back. Sharina Hudson and Sade Romain traded baskets as the Lady Pirates cut it to seven with 2:47 left in the game.
But it was Imagine that got the last run, closing the game out on an 11-2 run thanks to some clutch rebounding by Arianna Andrade, who finished with a game-high 10.
"They understood what we needed to do," Andrade said. "We went back to the basics, kept it simple, moving the ball and forcing them left."
Isabella Faulkner led the Lady Sharks with 13 points followed by Katie Klein with 11. Hudson led the Lady Pirates with nine.
IMAGINE 38, PORT CHAROTTE 22
IS - 8 13 4 13 — 38
PC - 0 6 9 7 — 22
IS: Faulkner (13), Klein (11), Andrade (9)
PC: Hudson (9), Romain (4), Joseph (3)
