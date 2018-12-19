PUNTA GORDA — When the Ida Baker girls basketball team showed up for its district matchup with Charlotte with just six players, it was obvious the winless Bulldogs would be at a serious disadvantage Tuesday night.
The Tarpons quickly overwhelmed the shorter, slower Bulldogs by scoring the first 20 points of the game and went on to an 87-16 victory in the Class 7A-District 10 contest.
Charlotte’s full court pressure was too much for Baker to handle in the opening half as numerous steals led to fast break layups for the Tarpons. Matisyn Moses was the beneficiary of many of the passes from guards Azuree Pascal, Bella Desjardins, and Aryana Hicks with 11 first quarter points as Charlotte led by 32-4 at the end of the period.
Back to back three pointers by Vanessa Vicente extended the lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, and Lauren Jackson used her height advantage to score 8 points during the stanza as the Tarpons continued to pour it on and led 64-6 at halftime.
“We’ve still got some stuff we’ve got to execute a little bit better,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “But for the most part, we got some stops on the defensive side of the basketball that got our point value up. 87 is the most we’ve had all year. So we were able to get stops that turned into points for us on the other side so we’ve got to look at that as a good note.”
The second half was played with a running clock, as Moses got two third quarter buckets then left the game with a team-high total of 23 points. All 12 Tarpons who played found the scoring column as Stephenson was able to substitute freely throughout as Charlotte got ready for a non-district contest against unbeaten Dunbar on Wednesday.
“We’ve got a tough game tomorrow,” Stephenson said. “We kind of scaled it that way. Baker is a district team so we’ve gotta play them. That’s just kind of how it goes. But the tougher one is tomorrow in Fort Myers. I hate to say that we’re looking ahead, but they’re undefeated and they’re going to be a tougher opponent and those are the type of games that we need to win to progress in the season and do better.”
The Tarpons are now 7-2 overall and are tied atop the district standings with Cape Coral at 5-0. Baker falls to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in district play.
“We’ve still got more district games to play, but we’re looking good right about now,” Stephenson said. “So I can’t really complain too much.”
CHARLOTTE 87, IDA BAKER 16
Ida Baker 4 2 3 7 — 16
Charlotte 32 32 10 13 — 87
IDA BAKER: Williams 8, Price 4, Agel 2, Lopez 2. Totals: 5, 6-11, 16
CHARLOTTE: Moses 23, Hicks 10, Joseph 9, Vicente 9, Jackson 8, Desjardins 7, Anthony 6, Pascal 5, Simeone 4, Reece 2, Hopper 2, Carter 2. Totals: 38(5), 6-13, 87
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.