PUNTA GORDA — In a team meeting between Charlotte coach Greg Higgins and his players, the group self-assessed where the team stands at the midpoint of the season.
The general consensus is that the Lady Tarpons are riding high and feeling good.
“I said tell me how you guys feel halfway through the year,” Higgins said. “They said, ‘Hey, we’re having fun, things are good. The games we’ve lost we knew we could’ve won.’ So at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.”
That positive mojo showed in Thursday’s 10-1 win over Lely where the mood was light and the runs came often, even off a more challenging pitcher.
“We started out slow in the first inning because we’ve been seeing some faster pitchers lately and this was a slower pitcher,” third baseman Alyssa Opshal said. “We just had to get used to the rhythm and get on it.”
After a couple of near catches fell just short of the Lady Tarpon gloves, Lely drew first blood and took a 1-0 lead into the second inning. From there, Charlotte began to get better swings, which translated into offensive firepower.
Charlotte plated two runs in the second and another two in the third.
First baseman Savannah Jacobs rounded all four bases after an error by the Lely center fielder deep in the outfield and was backed up by Alaena Massey, who drove in Alexandra Vega.
RBI No. 17 on her 17th birthday. @lissopsahl drives in Busha to make it 5-1 in the bottom of the 5th. @tarpsquad pic.twitter.com/mBPmCgcsZb— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) March 29, 2019
In the second, Opshal drove in her first of two runs on a single to center field and would later score due to an error by the shortstop. Opshal’s second run, which came in the bottom of the fifth, was her 17th of the season and came on her 17th birthday. She went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
“I think I could’ve done better, but I think we did well overall,” Opshal said. “I’ve been aggressive at the plate, taking first pitch and trusting my gut.”
Charlotte began to pour it on in the fifth, scoring four runs.
After Opshal’s RBI single, pitcher Laci Hendrickson singled to score two and Dylan Anthony drove in another with the next at bat.
The Lady Tarpons added two more runs in the sixth inning off a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.
In total, Charlotte out-hit Lely 15-3. Hendrickson earned the win with five innings, allowing three hits and none earned with eight strikeouts.
“It was a tight game there for a while,” Higgins said.
“Then we started hitting the ball, which we’ve been working a lot on. We have a good defense so what we’ve really been working on is the approach to hitting the ball, which we got away from. We need to go to the box confident in what we’re gonna do and do it. That’s what I felt the biggest factor was tonight.”
