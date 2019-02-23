PUNTA GORDA — Malerie Busha tripled three times and Savannah Jacobs delivered a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning as Charlotte rolled to a 13-1 softball victory over Port Charlotte Friday night.
The Tarpons jumped on Pirate starting pitcher Breanna Beck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in defeating their county rivals to complete a perfect 3-0 week to start the regular season.
“Tonight we moved a.lot of people around to different positions in the lineup and also defensively,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “It’s a process, is the way I look at it. Some teams have to work hard to win. This team just has fun and wins.”
Kassidy Hopper led off the first with a double to left and came home on Busha’s first triple of the night. A single by Kerstyn Shaw scored Busha, and after a sacrifice bunt by Jacobs, Alyssa Opsahl doubled to drive in Shaw. After Opsahl scored on an error, Seaaira Yiengst replaced Back and struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
The Tarpons added three more in the second on a dropped pop-up, a triple by Busha, a double by Shaw, a single by Jacobs, and a throwing error.
Charlotte made it 9-0 in the bottom of the third as Erica Barnes led off with a base hit, moved up on a groundout, was sacrificed to third and scored on a wild pitch. Paige Thompson then doubled and came home on a single by Hopper.
The Pirates had their chances, loading the bases with two outs in the second and fourth innings, but Tarpon pitcher Sydney Thomas pitched out of trouble both times. Port Charlotte finally scored in the top of the fifth as Ali Eugenius singled and Yiengst doubled to put runner on second and third, where Eugenius scored on an error by the Tarpons first baseman.
Charlotte got a run in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a hit to make it 10-1. In the sixth, Busha led off with her third triple and Shaw beat out an infield hit before Jacobs blasted a line drive over the left field wall to end the game.
“It was good to see Malerie get on board,’ Higgins said. “She also looked at the landscape and laid down a really nice bunt. Four-for-four with three triples and a bunt is pretty good. I’ll take that any day.”
“Last year we thought Savannah could have been a better hitter than she was,” Higgins said of Jacobs. “She’s nice and relaxed at the plate, not chasing things that she shouldn’t. She’s waiting on the pitch to get and when she gets it, she hits it.”
Thomas went the distance for Charlotte, scattering seven hits, walking two and striking out four. Emily Slater had two hits for the Pirates, now 1-3 after a busy first week.
Port Charlotte will host Ida Baker next Tuesday for its first district contest of the season. Charlotte will travel to Estero on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE 13, PORT CHARLOTTE 1
Port Charlotte 000010 —1 7 4
Charlotte 432013 — 13 15 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.