By Chuck Ballaro
Sun Correspondent
ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte High School volleyball team went 0-2 in the preseason, which coach Michelle Dill found unacceptable.
Dill shortened her bench and got a well-balanced and dominating effort from her Tarpons as they cruised to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-15 25-12) victory over Lemon Bay in the season opener for both schools.
“I put in the players I thought would do well. We came out with some good serving and the goal was to keep going at them and finish them off,” Dill said, who didn’t start sending in the bench until the very end.
Middle hitters Eunice Noel and Morgan Barham led Charlotte with seven kills, while Ashleigh Miller had six kills and five aces and helped the Tarpons jump out early in the first two sets.
“Ashleigh’s a little up and down with her serve, but she came in, focused and got her serves in,” Dill said. “I told her to just get her serves in and don’t worry about power.”
It was a lesson Charlotte learned well, committing just one service error against the Manta Rays, who lost their star middle hitter Abby Turner to a leg injury in the first set. Her status is unknown, though she was walking after the match.
Libero Eva Le had 17 digs for Charlotte, which seemed to get all the breaks as net serves toppled into the Lemon Bay side for an ace, questionable calls going the Lady Tarpons way and long rallies ending with points for them.
As good as things were for Charlotte, they were equally as bad for Lemon Bay, which saw its practice effort stagger a little in the days before Tuesday’s opener.
It showed as the Manta Rays committed 50 errors and never led in the first two sets. After being tied 8-8 in a see-saw third set, Charlotte closed out with a 17-4 run.
Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said he knows what his team will work on before their next game next week, as they apparently weren’t ready for Charlotte’s power.
“We did good in our preseason game, then had two so-so practices. We’ll have three good practices this week before our next one,” Auer said. “We’ll work on serve receive and do a lot of hitting. We had 50 errors out of their 75 points. We gave them a lot of points.”
Hannah Krzysiak led the Manta Rays with six kills.
Other teams in action:
Venice 3, Tampa Prep 0
The Venice volleyball team (1-0) opened the season with a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-14, 25-20) at Tampa Prep on Tuesday night.
Kiki Montgomery led the team in kills with 10 and also had three blocks. Amanda Wesolich had nine kills and two blocks. Ireland Ferguson had 15 digs. Maxine Devries had 37 assists.
Fort Myers 3, Port Charlotte 1
The Lady Pirates (0-1) opened their season with a loss, but things remained close with the Green Wave (1-0). Port Charlotte took the first set 25-17, but was unable to take another, falling 28-26, 25-19, 26-24.
Kiersten Tisdale led the team with 13 kills and seven aces. Laticia Nina led with 18 digs.
North Port 3, Sarasota Christian 0
The Lady Bobcats move to 1-0 with a win over Sarasota Christian.
Abby Hutchinson led with seven kills, Haylee Rhoads led with four blocks and Andreya Stellwag led with 14 digs.
