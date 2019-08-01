By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
The Lady Tarpons made another trip to the postseason in 2018, anchored by a strong team that included seven seniors, with three of those players going onto the collegiate ranks, Shelby Beisner to Florida Gulf Coast University and Kaitlyn Chavarria and Skylar Gribben to Indian River State College.
This year’s team includes six returning seniors, with four of them having seen considerable time on the court in 2018, said Michelle Dill, Charlotte volleyball coach. Last year’s team battled Peace River rival Port Charlotte in a district final for the ages, one that saw Shelby Beisner have 24 kills and 37 digs, with the Tarpons fighting valiantly, losing 3-2 to their opponent. The Lady Tarpons once again eclipsed the 20-win mark in 2018 and expectations are high for another strong season.
The Lady Tarpons will fill those vacancies created by those players who’ve graduated, with the team’s returning players and those younger athletes, who will have an opportunity to make an impact with the program.
Dill will rely on the returning players to step into the roles that they’ve assumed previously. The Lady Tarpons are tasked with having to replace two setters and two outside hitters and will feature a whole new offense. This year’s team will be a bit younger.
However, the Lady Tarpons have two senior defensive specialists, Eva Lee who is the Charlotte libero and Kaitlyn Hopper, who is also capable of playing the libero position; Morgan Barham will be one of the team’s opposite hitters and junior Ashleigh Miller returns as one of the team’s middle blockers. The Charlotte Sun’s Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Eunice Noel, will also factor into this coming year’s program, having played middle and right opposite, said Dill.
“It’s hard losing two offsides,” said Dill. “Those are your outlets all the time. I’m really looking to the younger girls to step up. This year is probably one of my biggest challenges because of the last four years it was pretty set. I knew what was here and what was coming up. This year, I had to really think who’s going to be in the best position. I think they’ll do great. It’s just coming together as a new group and new team.”
But not only are the returning upperclassmen critical to the success of the program, their steadying influence and experience will be a large variable in providing the underclassmen with the necessary leadership, so they can progress within the system as they acclimate to a higher level of play.
“I want them to see that my seniors who’ve come back, work hard and that they’re in here to give me their all,” said Dill. “They put in their time in the spring and summer.”
There will be 13 players composing the varsity roster for the Lady Tarpons.
Dill places an emphasis on finding the best possible athletes, and with exception of Lee, who plays volleyball year round, every player on the team is a multi-sport athlete. Kerstyn Shaw, a returning senior, plays outside right side, and will be working for a position, but she’s also a softball player, said Dill.
“Her main sport is soft ball, and she goes to that a lot, but I’m going to have her around because she’s really athletic,” said Dill.
A total of 24 freshman tried out for the 2019 team, demonstrating there’s not only a great deal of enthusiasm but future depth for the program.
“We’re looking at that younger group to mold and build up,” said Dill.
Charlotte finds itself in a district with some formidable opponents, District 6A features Venice, Manatee, Braden River, Sarasota and Palmetto Ridge, but the Lady Tarpons will only see the Lady Pirates and Lady Sailors during regular season play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.